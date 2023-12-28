New Year Resolution Plan for Healthy Mind and Body

- Kick start this new year with healthy resolutions for both physical and mental well-being
- A healthy diet that supports gut health reduces anxiety and enhances mental health
- Additionally, regular exercise with routine health screenings help to have control over our overall well-being
A recent Forbes Health/One Poll survey of 1000 Americans revealed that mental health was given more attention than in previous years when it came to New Year's resolutions. The following were identified to be the most popular objectives for 2024:
- Improved fitness (48%)
- Financial security (38%)
- Improved mental health (36%)
- Weight loss (34%)
- Healthy diet (32%)
There is a great deal of overlap between these objectives, and everything that advances one objective also advances others. For example, you can enhance your mental health by implementing dietary and activity modifications and by using the appropriate tools to monitor your progress and keep up with screenings.
How Nutritious Diet Can Step Down Anxiety?
The Gut-Brain Axis
Prominent nutritional psychiatry specialist Dr. Uma Naidoo explicitly addresses the use of dietary strategies to reduce anxiety in her most recent book, ’Calm Your Mind with Food’.
Controlling anxiety is greatly influenced by the gut-brain axis. Poor digestive health is more likely to have an impact on brain functioning.
There is a clear connection between anxiety management and the breakdown of products that are produced when we consume foods. These breakdown products affect the microbial population and influence the synthesis of specific neurotransmitters, including dopamine and serotonin.
Serotonin and its receptors are not always easily available for the brain because it is largely created in the gut. However, a healthy diet can provide precursors of serotonin, which can subsequently interact with bacteria to support gut and brain health.
The following are some of the greatest foods that support gut health:
- Fiber-rich foods like whole grains, legumes nuts and seeds, fruits and vegetables
- Probiotics and Prebiotics: Fermented foods from both fresh and supplement sources
- Food sources of antioxidants
- Adequate fluid intake
- Restricting foods high in sugar, artificial sweeteners, and ultra-processed foods that could be harmful to digestive health
From Inflammation to Mental Illness
Another factor that contributes to mental health problems is inflammation. While there are biological reasons for inflammation, such as the healing of wounds, nutritional inflammation is the result of an unhealthy lifestyle that involves inadequate nutrition. Because of the gut-brain axis, eating fast food, processed meals, and inadequate food intake can cause inflammation in both your body and brain.
Nutrient-dense foods that are good for the brain include eggs, beans, berries, nuts, seeds, cruciferous vegetables, oily fish like salmon, turmeric, and olive oil.
Consuming meals that are well-balanced and comprise a mix of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins supports a more stable mood since these nutrients help to stabilize blood sugar, which is another key component of mood.
Foster Regular Physical ActivityOne of the best things we can do to promote our mental and physical health is to exercise. Not only does it promote cardiovascular health, weight control, illness prevention, mental well-being, and physical stamina, but also elevates mood, self-confidence, and reduces stress.
The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults should strive for two days of muscle-strengthening exercise and at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans
Go to source).
Start small physical activity, set achievable goals, and be consistent within your everyday life.
Exercise in moderation can be beneficial to health, but excessive exercise, particularly high-intensity exercise, can be harmful. If you experience severe concern over skipping workouts, pay heed to your body as it can indicate that you should take a break.
Embrace Tracking Devices MindfullyWearables, at-home lab testing kits, and digital apps are among the many tracking options available today. These can aid in goal setting and tracking our progress. They also assist in monitoring routine health indicators including sleep, food intake, exercise, menstrual cycles, and more.
Even while we may record and monitor valuable data with these devices, it's crucial to cultivate a positive relationship with them so they enhance your life rather than cause perfectionism.
Using technology can help achieve a well-rounded, balanced lifestyle and to recognize your progress and accomplishments along the way.
When you start to view your tracker as a boss that causes you a great deal of stress, it might be time to take a step back. Other indicators that you may have an unhealthy relationship with a tracker include feeling unduly affected emotionally, if you receive a reading that you don't feel good about, and excessive anxiety if you can't use the tracker for a day or several days.
Regular Health Check-UpsScreenings help us to be proactive about our health- and take ownership of the basic maintenance our bodies need. Monitoring health indicators regularly can help reduce anxiety since it gives us a complete picture of our well-being.
While every person is unique and may require specific tests each year or a few times a year, there are some general tests recommended to be checked annually. Routine health check-up includes dental, eye, and hearing exams, and cardiac and cholesterol screening—especially if they have a family history—as well as diabetes screening, inflammation assessment, and ultrasounds.
Women should get their hormones checked, paps, breast exams, and pelvic imaging done.
In conclusion, a healthy balanced diet with consistent physical activity tracked mindfully with digital devices without skipping routine health screenings can nurture a healthy body and mind.
Keep in mind that realistic and attainable goals are essential for effective resolutions. More often than not, small, incremental improvements are more sustainable than large ones. Remember to acknowledge and rejoice in your accomplishments as you go!
Reference:
- Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans - (https://health.gov/our-work/nutrition-physical-activity/physical-activity-guidelines)
Source-Medindia