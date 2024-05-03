Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, May 03). Trampoline Park: Know the Risks and Safety Measures . Medindia. Retrieved on May 03, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/trampoline-park-know-the-risks-and-safety-measures-215610-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Trampoline Park: Know the Risks and Safety Measures". Medindia. May 03, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/trampoline-park-know-the-risks-and-safety-measures-215610-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Trampoline Park: Know the Risks and Safety Measures". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/trampoline-park-know-the-risks-and-safety-measures-215610-1.htm. (accessed May 03, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Trampoline Park: Know the Risks and Safety Measures. Medindia, viewed May 03, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/trampoline-park-know-the-risks-and-safety-measures-215610-1.htm.