Benefits of Foot Massage: Better Sleep to Pain Relief

Nighttime Foot Massage with Natural OilsMassaging the feet before bedtime with natural oils like coconut, sesame, almond, mustard, and herbal oils boosts blood circulation, which helps with healing, keeps the muscles and tissues healthy, and provides relief to the foot.
Foot massage is a simple method that can be done by an individual on their own without a professional intervention. According to reflexology, foot massage helps release the blocks that inhibit energy flow throughout the body.
It is known as Pada Abhyanga in Ayurveda. Massaging the feet at specific points has many health benefits and can cure some diseases. It is important to massage the foot regularly at night to gain beneficial effects.
Health Benefits of Foot MassageMassaging the foot at certain acupuncture points with any natural oils provides you with several health benefits. They are:
- Promotes sleep: Massaging the foot before bed can help you sleep better. It improves blood circulation and relaxes the nerves.
- Improves blood circulation: Sedentary lifestyles like sitting for too long do not use the muscles of your feet causing poor blood flow. Using tight footwear can also hinder the blood circulation to your feet. Massaging your foot with oil stimulates the lymphatic system and helps prevent varicose veins.
- Relaxation: Massaging the feet with oil is the best way to soothe and relax them after a long day of standing or walking.
- Heals from depression: Certain pressure points on the feet can reduce depression symptoms. Foot massage provides consolation and helps people to adapt to changes in life.
- Relieves aches and pains: Foot massage provides relief from headaches and migraines.
- Reduces Edema: Regular foot massage during pregnancy can reduce the effect of edema. It is a common condition during pregnancy. Fluids accumulated in feet can return to the kidneys and get excreted.
- Reduces PMS: Regular foot massage can help women heal from sadness, irritability, insomnia, bloating, fatigue, headaches, and mood swings during premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Menopause symptoms like hot flashes and depression can also treated with foot massage.
- Treats RLS: Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is a neurological disorder that causes discomfort during sleep. Foot massage improves blood circulation, relaxes the nerves, and helps with better sleep.
- Lowers blood pressure: Foot massage reduces systolic blood pressure and triglyceride controlling hypertension.
How to Massage Your Feet for Maximum Health BenefitsTo gain the benefits from foot massage, choose the right nourishing oil and warm it. Warm oil can be easily absorbed and gives a soothing effect. Keep your feet clean and dry and then apply your oil. Give long stroke massages from the toes to the ankles. Using the thumb finger make circular motions to relieve tension. Stretch, pull, and gently rotate each toe to improve flexibility and blood flow. Rotate each ankle in both directions to ease stiffness and finish with upward strokes. To get better results, massage each foot for 10 minutes ideally at night before your bed.
