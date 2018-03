Drugs for Premenstrual Syndrome

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Premenstrual Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Premenstrual Syndrome Drospirenone and Estradiol Drospirenone and Estradiol is a combination of 2 hormones (estrogen and progestin), prescribed for preventing pregnancy. It is also used for treating irregular and painful (dysmenorrhea) periods, to decrease blood loss and ovarian cysts. Trade Names : Dydrogesterone Menstrual disorders: Since the drug supports normal growth and shedding of the uterine lining, it is used for treating menstrual disorders like absent or irregular menstruation, painful menstruation, secondary amenorrhea and premenstrual symptoms.

Prevent miscarriage: Since the drug helps in maintaining integrity of the endometrial lining in a pregnant womb, it is used for preventing habitual and recurrent abortion.

Endometriosis: Dydrogesterone relieves the pain during menstruation due to endometriosis without inhibiting ovulation.

Infertility: The drug is used during IVF (in-vitro fertilization) cycle to achieve successful implantation.

In combination with hormonal replacement therapy (HRT): Dydrogesterone prevents thickening of the uterine lining in the patient taking HRT. Trade Names : Mefenamic Acid Mefenamic Acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea and other pain. It decreases inflammation and uterine contractions. Trade Names : Naproxen Naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions. Trade Names : Spironolactone Spironolactone is a potassium-sparing diuretic, prescribed for hyperaldosteronism, low potassium levels, and for edema (fluid retention) caused by various conditions. Trade Names :