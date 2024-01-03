Wonders of Overnight Aromatherapy on Brain Health

- Age-related decline in the sense of smell can be related to a decline in the cognitive function of the brain
- Sleeping with soothing aromatherapies can enhance the brain's cognitive performance in elderly people
- This therapy could be an effective non-invasive intervention to enhance memory and even prevent dementia in older adults
Researchers at the University of California, Irvine have explored the neural mechanisms that connect scents to emotional and episodic memories, and they have found compelling evidence of a key relationship between scent and memory (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Overnight olfactory enrichment using an odorant diffuser improves memory and modifies the uncinate fasciculus in older adults
Go to source).
The Nasal Link to Brain HealthAs people grow older, a typical decrease in odor sensitivity often occurs, potentially linked to conditions like dementia, cognitive weakening, and depression. It's crucial to keep the brain engaged as we age to maintain strong cognitive health.
The physiological decline in our ability to smell typically happens before cognitive decline sets in. This indicates a correlation between the loss of smell and a reduction in brain cells, suggesting a significant link between olfaction and neurological function. The brain's processing of scent data in the amygdala and hippocampus is emphasized as the cornerstone of this profound connection.
"All the other senses are routed first through the thalamus. Everyone has experienced how powerful aromas are in evoking recollections, even from very long ago. However, unlike with vision changes that we treat with glasses and hearing aids for hearing impairment, there has been no intervention for the loss of smell," said neurobiologist Michael Yassa, the lead author of the study.
Results of the Innovative TrialStudy participants included 43 adults aged 60 to 85 with no prior cognitive impairment or dementia diagnosis. Among them, 20 participants received full-strength fragrance cartridges, while 23 had cartridges with trace amounts of odorant as a control group and the study was conducted for two hours every night over six months.
Seven distinct essential oil cartridges—rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary, and lavender—were presented to the study participants through aroma diffusers.
The participants were then asked to compare their language learning, planning, memory, and attention-switching abilities before and after the six-month study using a battery of neuropsychological tests.
Remarkably, there was a distinct 226 percent variation in the answers given by people in the control group and those who were exposed to a range of smells. An MRI scan demonstrated improved integrity in the brain pathway known as the left uncinate fasciculus, which is prone to deterioration as one age.
Benefits of Aromatherapy on Geriatric Brain HealthThe results of the study demonstrate that smell can be used as a non-invasive intervention to improve memory and possibly prevent dementia in older adults. Frequent exposure to a variety of scents can improve overall brain function in older persons as well as bring back specific memories.
An anticipated fall 2024 product based on the trial is intended for usage at home, exhibiting the practical application of this research.
In conclusion, the study indicates an evident connection between smell and memory, providing a possible path for enhancing cognitive performance in older adults through a simple and accessible intervention.
Reference:
- Overnight olfactory enrichment using an odorant diffuser improves memory and modifies the uncinate fasciculus in older adults - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2023.1200448/full)
Source-Medindia