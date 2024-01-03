About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Wonders of Overnight Aromatherapy on Brain Health

Wonders of Overnight Aromatherapy on Brain Health

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 3 2024 12:03 PM

Highlights:
  • Age-related decline in the sense of smell can be related to a decline in the cognitive function of the brain
  • Sleeping with soothing aromatherapies can enhance the brain's cognitive performance in elderly people
  • This therapy could be an effective non-invasive intervention to enhance memory and even prevent dementia in older adults
Among our cherished senses, the sense of smell is frequently overlooked; however, the appropriate aromas might be exactly what your brain requires to remain active as you age.

Researchers at the University of California, Irvine have explored the neural mechanisms that connect scents to emotional and episodic memories, and they have found compelling evidence of a key relationship between scent and memory (1 Trusted Source
Overnight olfactory enrichment using an odorant diffuser improves memory and modifies the uncinate fasciculus in older adults

Go to source).

Advertisement

The Nasal Link to Brain Health

As people grow older, a typical decrease in odor sensitivity often occurs, potentially linked to conditions like dementia, cognitive weakening, and depression. It's crucial to keep the brain engaged as we age to maintain strong cognitive health.

The physiological decline in our ability to smell typically happens before cognitive decline sets in. This indicates a correlation between the loss of smell and a reduction in brain cells, suggesting a significant link between olfaction and neurological function. The brain's processing of scent data in the amygdala and hippocampus is emphasized as the cornerstone of this profound connection.

"All the other senses are routed first through the thalamus. Everyone has experienced how powerful aromas are in evoking recollections, even from very long ago. However, unlike with vision changes that we treat with glasses and hearing aids for hearing impairment, there has been no intervention for the loss of smell," said neurobiologist Michael Yassa, the lead author of the study.

Advertisement
Aromatherapy – Types, Benefits, Safety & Types of Oils
Aromatherapy – Types, Benefits, Safety & Types of Oils
Aromatherapy is one of the oldest methods of holistic healing, equipped to rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit with the use of fragrance or aroma.

Results of the Innovative Trial

Study participants included 43 adults aged 60 to 85 with no prior cognitive impairment or dementia diagnosis. Among them, 20 participants received full-strength fragrance cartridges, while 23 had cartridges with trace amounts of odorant as a control group and the study was conducted for two hours every night over six months.

Seven distinct essential oil cartridges—rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary, and lavender—were presented to the study participants through aroma diffusers.

The participants were then asked to compare their language learning, planning, memory, and attention-switching abilities before and after the six-month study using a battery of neuropsychological tests.

Remarkably, there was a distinct 226 percent variation in the answers given by people in the control group and those who were exposed to a range of smells. An MRI scan demonstrated improved integrity in the brain pathway known as the left uncinate fasciculus, which is prone to deterioration as one age.

Advertisement
Quiz on Brain
Quiz on Brain
The human brain is exquisitely intrinsic and is the seat of all emotions. If you are curious about what makes you bad, sad, silly or glad this quiz on the brain will satiate ...

Benefits of Aromatherapy on Geriatric Brain Health

The results of the study demonstrate that smell can be used as a non-invasive intervention to improve memory and possibly prevent dementia in older adults. Frequent exposure to a variety of scents can improve overall brain function in older persons as well as bring back specific memories.

An anticipated fall 2024 product based on the trial is intended for usage at home, exhibiting the practical application of this research.

In conclusion, the study indicates an evident connection between smell and memory, providing a possible path for enhancing cognitive performance in older adults through a simple and accessible intervention.

Reference:
  1. Overnight olfactory enrichment using an odorant diffuser improves memory and modifies the uncinate fasciculus in older adults - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2023.1200448/full)

Source-Medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement