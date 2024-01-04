Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Affects 4.3 Million Americans

- CDC survey discloses a 1.3% prevalence of chronic fatigue syndrome in the US
- Women and those aged 50–69 are disproportionately affected
- The link between rising cases and long COVID suggests a complex health landscape
Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in Adults: United States, 2021â€“2022
Symptoms and Signs of Chronic Fatigue SyndromeSymptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome may include severe fatigue lasting for at least six months, coupled with a diminished ability to perform daily activities. Symptoms may worsen after physical or mental exertion, disrupt sleep, and lead to post-exertional malaise, where individuals feel overexerted after engaging in extra activity.
Triggers for Chronic Fatigue SyndromeAccording to health professionals, chronic fatigue syndrome is diagnosed clinically, with key symptoms including fatigue impairing function for more than six months, severe post-exertional malaise, and moderate to severe unrefreshing sleep. Possible triggers for chronic fatigue syndrome and long COVID involve challenges to the immune system from viral infections, with both conditions being more common in females.
Treating chronic fatigue syndrome involves lifestyle adjustments and pharmacological interventions. Exercise, tailored to individual tolerance, is recommended to prevent post-exertional malaise. Improving sleep hygiene and addressing mental health components, such as anxiety or depression, are also crucial. Pharmacological treatments, while available, should be approached under the guidance of healthcare professionals.
In summary, the recent CDC report sheds light on the prevalence of chronic fatigue syndrome in the U.S., potentially linked to long COVID. Managing symptoms involves a holistic approach, including exercise, sleep improvement, and mental health care.
