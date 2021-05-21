Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Affects Young People Post Covid-19

Young people who have recovered from Covid-19, but still have mild infections, are at an increased risk of a serious post-Covid problem called chronic fatigue syndrome.



A recent review of three case studies by Johns Hopkins University researchers provides first evidence that one serious post-Covid problem may be myalgic encephalomyelitis/ chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) -- the complex, multisystem disorder previously known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

The three patients evaluated in the recent study, published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, were a 19-year-old man and two women, ages 22 and 30, whose Covid-19 symptoms began between April and June 2020.



Symptoms of orthostatic intolerance -- a group of clinical conditions that includes fatigue, lightheadedness and difficulty concentrating, and are linked with greater than 90 percent of the people with ME/CFS -- were prominent in all three from the outset of their Covid-19 illness.



A six-month post-Covid symptom onset examination, including evaluations of movement, neurological function and continued orthostatic intolerance, was conducted on each of the patients to determine if ME/CFS could be diagnosed. All three easily met the criteria.



Interestingly, all three patients had relatively mild Covid-19 respiratory symptoms and none required hospitalization, yet it appears to have translated into the more serious secondary problem of ME/CFS for them all, Rowe said.



Further research is needed to define the biological mechanism by which ME/CFS arises from Covid-19, and then use that insight to develop treatment strategies that can return patients with post-Covid ME/CFS back to their previous quality of life, the team said.







"In the three patients studied -- all of whom had confirmed or highly probable Covid-19 infections early in the pandemic -- we observed ME/CFS-like symptoms within the first two weeks of illness," said Peter Rowe, director at Johns Hopkins Children's Center and Professor of Paediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.