Constipation Awareness Month 2025 Encourages Open Gut Health Talks

Did You Know? Millions live with #constipation every day, yet many delay care because they think it is normal or untreatable. #constipationawarenessmonth2025 #digestivehealth #keepthingsmoving #medindia

Constipation Awareness Month 2025 urges open conversations and timely care for a widespread yet overlooked digestive condition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the most common symptoms of constipation?

A: Common symptoms of constipation include infrequent bowel movements, hard stools, straining, pain during bowel movements, abdominal bloating, and a feeling of incomplete bowel emptying.

Q: Is chronic constipation a serious health problem?

A: Chronic constipation can lead to complications such as haemorrhoids, anal fissures, pelvic floor damage, fecal incontinence, and reduced quality of life if left untreated.

Q: What causes constipation in adults?

A: Constipation in adults is often caused by low fiber intake, inadequate hydration, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol or caffeine consumption, medications, endocrine disorders, neurological conditions, and psychological stress.

Q: How can constipation be prevented naturally?

A: Natural constipation prevention includes drinking enough water, eating a fiber rich diet, staying physically active, responding to bowel urges promptly, managing stress, and maintaining regular meal and sleep schedules.

Q: When should a gastroenterologist be consulted for constipation?

A: A gastroenterologist should be consulted if constipation is long lasting, severe, associated with pain or bleeding, or significantly affects daily life and quality of living.