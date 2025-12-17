Black Stool Alert: Signs of Melena and Internal Bleeding

Did You Know? #Melena is dark, tar like stool that usually means digested #blood from the upper #GItract and not just a harmless diet change. #melena #blackstool #hiddenbleeding #digestivehealth #medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the most common causes of black, tarry stool (melena)?

A: Melena most often comes from bleeding in the upper digestive tract, commonly due to peptic ulcers in the stomach or duodenum, inflammation or erosion of the stomach lining, swollen veins in the food pipe or stomach, or, less commonly, growths and tumors in the upper gut.

Q: How can I tell the difference between harmless dark stool and melena?

A: Harmless dark stool from foods or supplements is usually smooth and does not have a strong smell. Melena is typically very black, sticky, or tar-like and often has a particularly foul odor. Persistent black stool or any dark stool with weakness, dizziness, or vomiting should be checked.

Q: Can a small amount of internal bleeding really cause black stool?

A: Yes. Clinical studies suggest that even around 50 to 100 milliliters of blood in the upper digestive tract can be enough to turn stool black. The color change may continue for several days after the bleeding episode has stopped.

Q: What tests do doctors use to find the cause of melena?

A: Doctors generally begin with blood tests and stool tests, followed by an upper endoscopy to look inside the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum. If this does not reveal the source, additional tests, such as capsule endoscopy or imaging scans, may be used to find bleeding deeper in the small intestine.

Q: When should I go to the emergency room for black stool?

A: You should seek urgent medical care if black, tarry stool is accompanied by symptoms like dizziness, fainting, rapid heartbeat, breathlessness, severe weakness, vomiting of blood or coffee ground-like material, or sharp abdominal pain. These can be signs of significant internal bleeding that needs immediate treatment.