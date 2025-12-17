Current insights into the diagnosis and treatment of inherited bone marrow failure syndromes in China

2-Nonenal Newly Found in Human Body Odor Tends to Increase with Aging

Age-related odor comes from 2-nonenal formed on aging skin. Antioxidant-rich mushrooms may help reduce it by lowering oxidative damage and supporting cell turnover.

Why Do Older Adults Smell Different? Science Finally Explains It

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What causes the musty odor that develops with aging?

A: It is mainly caused by 2 nonenal, a compound that forms when skin lipids oxidize as people age.

Q: Why does 2-nonenal increase after age 40?

A: Antioxidant defenses decline and epidermal turnover slows, allowing more lipid oxidation and 2-nonenal formation.

Q: Can foods like mushrooms reduce aging odor?

A: Mushrooms contain ergothioneine and spermidine, which may lower oxidative stress and support healthier skin renewal.

Q: Do special soaps help reduce age-related odor?

A: Polyphenol-based soaps have shown significant reductions in 2-nonenal levels in clinical studies.

Q: Why does aging odor persist even after bathing?

A: 2-nonenal is fat-soluble and binds to skin lipids, making it harder to wash away with regular cleansing.