Age-related odor comes from 2-nonenal formed on aging skin. Antioxidant-rich mushrooms may help reduce it by lowering oxidative damage and supporting cell turnover.
- 2 nonenal forms on aging skin due to lipid oxidation and reduced epidermal renewal
- Mushrooms rich in ergothioneine and spermidine may help limit internal oxidative triggers
- Polyphenol soaps significantly lowered 2-nonenal in a clinical study involving older adults
2-Nonenal Newly Found in Human Body Odor Tends to Increase with Aging
The Science Behind 2 Nonenal FormationStudies show that 2-nonenal arises when omega-7 fatty acids in sebum undergo lipid peroxidation, a process that accelerates as antioxidant defenses weaken with age. A landmark study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology found that 2 nonenal levels rise sharply in adults over the age of 40.
Researchers observed that declining estrogen and testosterone slow epidermal turnover, increasing the retention of oxidized lipids and promoting 2-nonenal formation. Because this compound is fat-soluble, it remains embedded in superficial skin layers, making it difficult to wash away with standard cleansing.
Mushrooms as a Supportive Dietary StrategyRecent discussions highlight mushrooms, especially shiitake and oyster varieties, as a promising internal approach to lessen 2-nonenal formation. These mushrooms contain ergothioneine, a rare antioxidant, and spermidine, a compound involved in cellular renewal. Both may help reduce oxidative stress and support healthier skin turnover. Observational findings link diets high in antioxidant-rich foods to better skin integrity and fewer oxidative markers associated with aging. Although direct clinical trials on mushrooms and 2-nonenal are still emerging, their biological actions make them a practical dietary option for older adults concerned about aging odor (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Clinical Evidence from Polyphenol SoapTopical measures have also shown strong results. A clinical study published in Fragrance Journal evaluated a soap formulated with polyphenols derived from plant and tea extracts. Middle-aged and older adults used the soap daily for two to four weeks. The study documented:
- Significant reductions in measured 2-nonenal concentrations
- Lower odor intensity ratings from trained evaluators
- Noticeable improvement in users' self-reported odor levels
TakeawayAge-related body odor is a natural result of skin lipid oxidation and slower cell renewal, not inadequate hygiene. Combining antioxidant-rich foods such as mushrooms with evidence-based topical solutions like polyphenol soaps may help older adults reduce 2-nonenal formation and feel more confident in daily life.
