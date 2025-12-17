Did You Know? Certain gut bacteria linked to digestion and anti-inflammation are more abundant in non-autistic siblings and may protect against severe autism traits! #autism #guthealth #gutbacteria #medindia

Identifying gut microbiota composition disparities in autistic individuals and their unaffected siblings: correlations with clinical characteristics

Emerging research shows gut bacteria may influence autism traits through the gut–brain connection.

Can Gut Bacteria Shape Autism Traits? New Evidence Links the Gut

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can gut bacteria affect autism behaviour?

A: Yes. Gut bacteria influence inflammation and brain signalling, which may affect behaviour and mood.

Q: Why are siblings' gut bacteria important in autism studies?

A: They share genes and environment, helping identify protective gut microbes.

Q: What is Anaerostipes, and why is it important?

A: It produces butyrate, supports gut lining health, reduces inflammation, and is linked to milder autism traits.

Q: Can probiotics treat autism?

A: Not as a cure, but targeted gut interventions may help support overall gut and behavioural health.