medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Chronic Malnutrition Causes Gut Inflammation due to Microbial Disorders

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 25, 2018 at 10:26 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Microbial disorders in found in malnourished children in a large study revealed the existence of a surprising microbial presence in the gut, characterized by the widespread presence of bacteria that are normally found in the nose and mouth.The findings were published in the journal PNAS .
Chronic Malnutrition Causes Gut Inflammation due to Microbial Disorders
Chronic Malnutrition Causes Gut Inflammation due to Microbial Disorders

Chronic malnutrition is the leading cause of child mortality in low-income countries and also responsible for severe stunting.

The Afribiota project, led by the Institut Pasteur in Paris, the Institut Pasteur in Madagascar and the Institut Pasteur in Bangui, in collaboration with the University of British Colombia, Inserm and the Collčge de France, was set up to advance our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of chronic malnutrition and improve treatment.

Chronic malnutrition affects one in every four children under the age of five worldwide. It claims more than 3 million lives every year and results in impaired cognitive and physical development, especially stunted growth, which can be difficult to overcome.

"With traditional treatment, in other words providing affected children with micronutrients, a balanced diet and ample food while treating the underlying infections, we can only correct 30% of growth delays," explains Pascale Vonaesch, holder of a PhD in Microbiology and a member of the Molecular Microbial Pathogenesis Unit at the Institut Pasteur.

"There really do seem to be a number of phenomena that have not yet been elucidated."

Chronic malnutrition is not only linked to a lack of food; it is also associated with immune problems and chronic gut inflammation, the workings of which are not yet fully understood.

The Afribiota project, carried out in collaboration with the Institut Pasteur in Paris, the Institut Pasteur in Madagascar and the Institut Pasteur in Bangui, was set up in 2016 precisely to find out more about the underlying mechanisms of these disorders and to develop more effective treatment.

In this first study, the scientists focused on the children's gut flora, one of their aims being to characterize the bacterial populations that colonize the small intestine in malnourished children."We know that these children suffer from gut inflammation.

The villi in the small intestine in particular become blunted, preventing the intestine from effectively carrying out its role in digestion and the absorption of nutrients," says Philippe Sansonetti, a physician and microbiology researcher in the Molecular Microbial Pathogenesis Unit, which he leads at the Institut Pasteur.

"But we didn't know to what extent the usual bacterial populations were being altered."

To shed light on this question, the stools and duodenal juice of 400 children living in Antananarivo (Madagascar) and Bangui (Central African Republic), both with and without chronic malnutrition, were analyzed.

Bacterial cultures and metagenomic analyses aimed at revealing all the microbial species present were also performed, yielding surprising results.

"We expected to see an increase in enteropathogenic bacteria such as Campylobacter, Shigella or even Salmonella in the malnourished children," comments Pascale Vonaesch, "but we certainly didn't expect to see oropharyngeal bacteria!" "What also surprised us was the sheer number of these bacteria," adds Philippe Sansonetti.

"We had already observed this type of phenomenon for some inflammatory bowel diseases and colon cancer, but never such large-scale migrations. There are 10 to 100 times more bacteria than in the control patients."

Oropharyngeal bacteria, some of which are known for their inflammatory properties, seem to have literally crossed the barriers that usually keep them in the nasopharynx and the mouth, migrating towards and colonizing the stomach and the intestine.

This unusual, large-scale migration was observed in malnourished children from both Madagascar and the Central African Republic, in other words independently of their origins, eating habits and environment.

The origins and consequences of this microbial signature in the gut, characteristic of chronic malnutrition, are yet to be elucidated, even if initial theories are already emerging.

"We know that children affected by malnutrition also often have poor oral hygiene and suffer from repeated colds. So there could be an overgrowth of oral and nasopharyngeal flora which may then be swallowed and, in the absence of effective controls, arrive in the digestive system," suggests Philippe Sansonetti.

"It is important to clarify this information so that we can issue effective prevention messages."

In the long term, this gut microbial signature, together with data from the epidemiological, biological and anthropological research carried out for the Afribiota project, should help identify the causes of chronic malnutrition, facilitate diagnosis and ultimately improve treatment of this global health threat.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

1 in 3 Children Under 5 Years of Age Suffers from Stunting in Philippines

1 in 3 Children Under 5 Years of Age Suffers from Stunting in Philippines

Shortness is not seen as a serious concern but stunting is more than just being short, it impacts children's future because it hinders physical and mental growth.

Half of Madagascar's Population Face Malnutrition

Half of Madagascar's Population Face Malnutrition

In Madagascar, nearly half of it's 20 million population faces malnutrition, the National Office of Nutrition (ONN) in the Indian Ocean island state disclosed Wednesday.

Lung Bacterial Infections Start Early in Children with Cystic Fibrosis

Lung Bacterial Infections Start Early in Children with Cystic Fibrosis

Respiratory bacterial infections can cause structural damage to the lungs and upper airway tissues in children with cystic fibrosis from their early stages of life.

Antibiotic-resistant Bacterial Infection on the Rise in Children

Antibiotic-resistant Bacterial Infection on the Rise in Children

Hospital-acquired infections are on the rise among children in the United States, shows study.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct and is mostly triggered by a high fat diet. Eating healthy food and maintaining a normal weight can help prevent this painful condition.

Inflammation

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.

Malnutrition

Malnutrition

Malnutrition refers to imbalances in a person’s intake of energy or nutrients and can occur due to an excess consumption of nutrients or a lack of nutrients.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.

More News on:

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Anti-Inflammatory Diet Malnutrition Inflammation Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin has become a global health issue affecting nearly a ...

 Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read ...

 Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive