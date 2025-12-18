- (https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/hhs-fda-phase-out-petroleum-based-synthetic-dyes-nations-food-supply) Synthetic Colors in Food: A Warning for Children's Health - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38928929/)

Synthetic Colors in Food: A Warning for Children's Health

HHS, FDA to Phase Out Petroleum-Based Synthetic Dyes in Nationâ€™s Food Supply

persensitivity to tartrazine (FD&C Yellow No. 5) and other dyes and additives present in foods and pharmaceutical products

Potential impacts of synthetic food dyes on activity and attention in children: a review of the human and animal evidence

Dietary Exposure to United States Food and Drug Administration-Approved Synthetic Food Colors in Children, Pregnant Women, and Women of Childbearing Age Living in the United States

Applications of food color and bio-preservatives in the food and its effect on the human health

Discover how common food dyes may impact your child’s behavior and health, and learn smart ways to reduce exposure.

Are Artificial Food Colors Affecting Your Child's Behavior?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do food dyes cause Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)?

A: No, they do not cause ADHD but may worsen symptoms in sensitive children.

Q: Are artificial colors safe for kids?

A: They are legally permitted but may affect behavior and immune responses in some children.

Q: Can food dyes cause allergies?

A: Yes, some dyes like Yellow No. 5 can trigger allergic or pseudoallergic reactions.

Q: What are natural alternatives?

A: Beetroot red, turmeric extract, and paprika extract are common natural dyes.

Q: Should parents avoid all food colorings?

A: Reducing intake is wise, especially for children with behavioral sensitivities.