Yes, covid-19 virus can be detected in a second, says a team of researchers. The team has developed a new sensor system that helps detect Covid-19 infections within a second, which is much faster than the current detection methods used.



Detecting the presence of the virus requires amplifying the numbers of the biomarker, such as the copies of viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the common polymerase chain reaction technique for Covid-19 detection, or amplifying the binding signal for a target biomarker.

Can Covid-19 Virus be Detected in a Second?



The sensor is similar to commercially available glucose test strips in shape, with a small microfluidic channel at the tip to introduce the test fluid.



‘New sensor system developed can detect Covid-19 virus in a second. This sensor system can also be used to detect other diseases by altering the type of antibodies attached to the gold surface.’

"Within the microfluidic channel, a few electrodes are exposed to fluid. One is coated with gold, and Covid-relevant antibodies are attached to the gold surface via a chemical method," said Minghan Xian, chemical engineering doctoral candidate at the University of Florida.



"This could alleviate slow Covid-19 testing turnaround time issues," Xian added. The sensor system method is published in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B.



During measurement, sensor strips are connected to a circuit board via a connector, and a short electrical test signal gets sent between the gold electrode bonded with Covid antibody and another auxiliary electrode. This signal is then returned to the circuit board for analysis.



"Our sensor system, a circuit board, uses a transistor to amplify the electrical signal, which then gets converted into a number on the screen," said Xian. "The magnitude of this number depends on the concentration of antigen, the viral protein, present within our test solution."



While the system's sensor strips clearly must be discarded after use, the test circuit board is reusable. This means the cost of testing may be greatly reduced.



The versatility of this technology goes far beyond detecting Covid-19, the researchers said.



"By altering the type of antibodies attached to the gold surface, we can repurpose the system to detect other diseases," said Xian. "The system can serve as a prototype for modularized, inexpensive protein biomarker sensors for expedient real-time feedback within clinical applications, operating rooms, or home use."







Source: IANS said Minghan Xian, chemical engineering doctoral candidate at the University of Florida."This could alleviate slow Covid-19 testing turnaround time issues," Xian added. The sensor system method is published in theDuring measurement, sensor strips are connected to a circuit board via a connector, and a short electrical test signal gets sent between the gold electrode bonded with Covid antibody and another auxiliary electrode. This signal is then returned to the circuit board for analysis.said Xian. "The magnitude of this number depends on the concentration of antigen, the viral protein, present within our test solution."While the system's sensor strips clearly must be discarded after use, the test circuit board is reusable. This means the cost of testing may be greatly reduced.The versatility of this technology goes far beyond detecting Covid-19, the researchers said.Source: IANS The sensor is similar to commercially available glucose test strips in shape, with a small microfluidic channel at the tip to introduce the test fluid.

Recommended Reading Does Your BMI Increase the Risk of Contracting COVID-19? Obesity can possibly elevate the risk of getting COVID-19. The likelihood of testing positive for the infection is 22% higher in obese people. READ MORE Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity Simple oral hygiene measures could reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission from the mouth to the lungs and help prevent instances of COVID-19. READ MORE Second Wave of COVID-19 Witnesses More Deadly Strain Than Ever Newly mutated A.P. strain of covid-19 spikes up the second wave.The shorter incubation period of newly mutated N440K variants of COVID-19 is shown to spike up the "second wave" of COVID-19. READ MORE Acute Coronary Syndrome Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart. READ MORE Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. READ MORE Chicken Pox Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus. READ MORE Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Shigellosis Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery). READ MORE