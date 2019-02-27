Opt for Oil Massage to Rejuvenate Your Body

If you want to get rid of toxins from your body and strengthen your immunity, then warm oil massage is the best choice for you. According to experts, olive oil or sesame oil are the healthiest options to nourish your skin.

Shipra Sharma, Director, Tattva Spa, and Preeti Seth, Pachouli Wellness Clinic, list some options:



‘Ayurvedic oil massage offers a range of benefits from calming nerves and promoting sleep to aiding in weight loss, and from improving the blood circulation to stimulating the inner organs.’ * Go for Ayurvedic abhyanga massage. In this traditional Indian technique, your body is massaged with a herbal oil. This helps reduce your body fatigue and knots in the muscles.



* Warm oil massages in winter helps one to boost immune system.



* Ayurvedic Poultice massage is based on the principles of therapeutic application of warmth. The healer massages your body with linen potali, stuffed with essential herbs and therapeutic oils.



* A hot stone massage is a natural therapy to help you ease tense muscles and damaged soft tissues. During this therapy a smooth and flat stone is heated and placed on certain parts of your body to amplify the therapeutic benefits along with essential oils.



* Ayurvedic shirodhara massage is an ancient ayurvedic technique of pouring oils or liquids over the forehead in a continuous and consistent flow. The warm and herb induced liquids or oil is poured on the forehead. This is a chakra point just above and between the eyebrows.







