Opt for Oil Massage to Rejuvenate Your Body

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM Lifestyle News
If you want to get rid of toxins from your body and strengthen your immunity, then warm oil massage is the best choice for you. According to experts, olive oil or sesame oil are the healthiest options to nourish your skin.
Opt for Oil Massage to Rejuvenate Your Body

Shipra Sharma, Director, Tattva Spa, and Preeti Seth, Pachouli Wellness Clinic, list some options:

* Go for Ayurvedic abhyanga massage. In this traditional Indian technique, your body is massaged with a herbal oil. This helps reduce your body fatigue and knots in the muscles.

* Warm oil massages in winter helps one to boost immune system.

* Ayurvedic Poultice massage is based on the principles of therapeutic application of warmth. The healer massages your body with linen potali, stuffed with essential herbs and therapeutic oils.

* A hot stone massage is a natural therapy to help you ease tense muscles and damaged soft tissues. During this therapy a smooth and flat stone is heated and placed on certain parts of your body to amplify the therapeutic benefits along with essential oils.

* Ayurvedic shirodhara massage is an ancient ayurvedic technique of pouring oils or liquids over the forehead in a continuous and consistent flow. The warm and herb induced liquids or oil is poured on the forehead. This is a chakra point just above and between the eyebrows.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Body Massage

Full body massage is beneficial as it helps relax muscles and improve blood circulation. Massage therapy may involve full body spa or specific treatment area.

Foot Massage

Pamper your feet with a massage to help relax the muscles, regulate blood flow and reduce stress.

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.

Baby Massage - Beginner's Guide

Baby massage is an emotional, nurturing and gentle stroking of baby's body. It promotes the infant-parent bond, helps your newborn relax and improves overall health.

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.

Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Egg oil or egg yolk oil is extracted from the yolk of chicken eggs. Find out how egg oil can be used in your beauty regimen, with face packs of egg oil for skin & hair being very popular.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Self-Massage Types

It seems improbable to massage your body, but once you do, it is a stress buster.

Types of Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about types of the Physiotherapy

