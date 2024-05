Ketchup Problem: Are You Consuming 20 Kg of Hidden Sugar Each Year?

Highlights: Hidden sugars in condiments pose health risks like obesity and dental decay

Moderation and mindful label reading are crucial to avoid sugar overload

Embrace healthier alternatives like herbs, vinegar, and citrus zest for flavor

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Effects of tomato ketchup and tomato paste extract on hepatic lipid accumulation and adipogenesis



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Some sauces contain as much sugar as a chocolate bar! #sauce #ketchup #sugar #medindia’

Some sauces contain as much sugar as a chocolate bar! #sauce #ketchup #sugar #medindia’

Advertisement

Mindful Consumption: Navigating Portion Control and Label Reading

Advertisement

Moderation is the Key: Managing Sugar Consumption from these Condiments

Advertisement

Wondering How Much Sugar Is in Common Condiments? Here is a Sneak-Peek

Ketchup: 10-15 grams of added sugar

BBQ sauce: 20-25 grams of added sugar

Sweet chili sauce: 20-25 grams of added sugar

Teriyaki sauce: 15-20 grams of added sugar

Hoisin sauce: 15-20 grams of added sugar

Honey mustard: 15-20 grams of added sugar

Thousand Island dressing: 10-15 grams of added sugar

Cocktail sauce: 15-20 grams of added sugar

Worcestershire sauce: 5-10 grams of added sugar

Tartar sauce: 5-10 grams of added sugar

Healthier Alternatives: Embracing Flavorful Substitutes for Added Sugar

Effects of tomato ketchup and tomato paste extract on hepatic lipid accumulation and adipogenesis - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10195947/)

Condiments like ketchup have long been the unsung heroes of the culinary world, effortlessly transforming ordinary dishes into extraordinary delights. However, nestled within their savory and tangy profiles lies a concerning secret – added sugar ().As consumers, we often overlook the sugar content lurking within these seemingly innocent bottles of ketchup and sauces. Yet, the truth is staggering: the sugar content in some of these condiments rivals that of a chocolate bar or a can of soda Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, the director of The Yoga Institute, sheds light on this pervasive issue, stating,This revelation prompts us to go deeper into the sugar spectrum and confront the hidden dangers of excessive sugar consumption.The sugar spectrum spans a wide range, from the familiar white and brown sugars to high-fructose corn syrup, glucose fructose , agave nectar, and others. Dr. Hansaji emphasizes the importance of reading labels carefully to empower consumers to make informed choices and avoid unexpected sugar traps lurking in condiment bottles.she notes.Moderation emerges as a crucial principle when navigating the realm of store-bought condiments. While a dash of sauce can undoubtedly elevate a dish's flavor profile, excessive indulgence may pave the way for sugar-laden regrets. Portion control becomes imperative, allowing for the enjoyment of flavors without succumbing to sugar overload.The impact of unchecked sugar consumption extends beyond mere taste preferences; it exacts a toll on health, affecting various bodily systems. Excessive sugar intake fuels a surplus of calories, promoting weight gain and obesity.Moreover, added sugars contribute to insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes , and cardiovascular woes. Sugary condiments like ketchup also pose a threat to dental health, nurturing tooth decay and cavities. Dr. Hansaji further warns against the fleeting high of sugar consumption, which gives way to energy crashes, leaving one feeling drained and lethargic.Amidst these alarming revelations, it becomes imperative to seek sweet alternatives that satiate cravings for flavor without succumbing to the temptations of added sugars. Consider incorporating delightful substitutes into your culinary repertoire:Infuse your dishes with aromatic herbs and spices , from mint and coriander to cumin and pepper, offering both flavor and health benefits.Elevate salads and dressings with the addition of vinegar, such as apple cider or rice vinegar, providing a refreshing alternative to sugar-laden sauces.Brighten up your dishes with the vibrant zest of lemons, limes, and oranges, adding zestiness without the sugar.In addition to mindful condiment consumption, cultivating a lifestyle that nurtures body, mind, and soul is paramount. Incorporate simple practices into your daily routine:Nourish your body with a rainbow of fresh, seasonal, locally available fruits, vegetables, and whole grains Engage in activities like yoga , sports, dancing, or nature walks, making them a regular part of your routine.In conclusion, awareness is key to combating the hidden sugar epidemic present in store-bought condiments. By making informed choices, exercising moderation, and embracing healthier alternatives, we can safeguard our well-being and savor the true essence of culinary indulgence.Source-Medindia