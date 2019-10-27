medindia

Trampoline Injuries Increase Over the Past Decade

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 27, 2019 at 1:22 AM Research News
From 2008 to 2017, 4% increase in trampoline injuries was observed, potentially driven by injuries at trampoline parks and gyms, revealed new research being presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2019 National Conference & Exhibition.
The research abstract, "Rates of Pediatric Trampoline Fractures are Jumping: A National Report (2008-2017)," presented in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, during the AAP 2019 National Conference & Exhibition. The growing popularity of trampoline entertainment/exercise businesses--which are often advertised as places to hold birthday parties and other child activities--coincides with an increase in trampoline injuries, in particular the injuries that occurred outside of the home. Researchers found that every year during the study it was 32% more likely that a child's trampoline-related bone fracture occurred at a recreation facility or gym, rather than on a trampoline in the backyard or otherwise attached to a home.

"While trampolines are a great source of fun and exercise for children, the potential for injury, particularly in recreational areas with an underlying business incentive, needs to be recognized by parents and health care providers," said study author Nancy Hadley Miller, MD. "Historically, advocacy campaigns have focused on trampoline injuries in the home, however, our study indicates that future messages to parents and legislators should also focus on injuries that happen in these entertainment facilities and businesses outside of the home."

Researchers used the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System to study the increasing prevalence of injuries from trampolines in children who have broken bones.

Trampoline injuries have long been a substantial contributor to broken bones in children, and this study suggests the popularity of new trampoline parks may be contributing to the increased incidence of trampoline fractures. Research showed that trampoline-related fractures accounted for 3.59% of pediatric fractures in 2008. By 2017, trampoline injuries caused 6.16% of all broken bones in children.

Source: Eurekalert

