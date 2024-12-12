Does Blood Pressure Instability Affect Memory and Thinking?

Fluctuating blood pressure in older adults may increase the risk of cognitive decline, especially in Black participants. Regular monitoring is key!

Blood Pressure Fluctuations Harm Brain Function

Black subjects in the study showed the relationship, but white participants did not. The study was published in the journal Neurology. Beyond the detrimental effects of high blood pressure, these findings imply that blood pressure fluctuations are a risk factor. It may be possible to preserve cognitive function by identifying individuals who may have this condition and working to alleviate it by routinely monitoring older adults' blood pressure and any changes over time. The study involved 4,770 people with an average age of 71; 66% were Black participants, and the remaining were white participants. Participants had blood pressure tests at the beginning of the study and then every three years for an average of 10 years. They also completed thinking and memory skills tests at the beginning and their last visit. Black participants in the study had an average variation over time in their systolic blood pressure, which is the top number, of 18 mmHg, compared to 16 mmHg for white participants. The participants were divided into three groups based on how much their blood pressure varied over time. For Black participants, those with the highest blood pressure variability scored lower on thinking tests than those with the least variability. The difference in scores was the equivalent of cognitive aging. For people taking blood pressure medications at the start of the study, there was no difference in scores on thinking tests at the end of the study among the groups with high and low blood pressure variation. "With our aging society and the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, identifying prevention strategies to slow the decline of cognitive skills in older adults has become a public health priority," Dhana said. "Managing blood pressure and its fluctuations is emerging as an essential risk factor that can be modified." A limitation of the study is that participants were Black and white people, so the results may not apply to people of other races. Source-Eurekalert