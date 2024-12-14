Beta Ionone: A New Hope for Ulcerative Colitis Patients

β-Ionone alleviates UC symptoms by protecting gut health, restoring microbiota, and enhancing intestinal barriers, offering the potential for safer treatments.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

-ionone prevents dextran sulfate sodium-induced ulcerative colitis and modulates gut microbiota in mice



Go to source Trusted Source



‘ION treatments like β-ionone can reduce inflammation and provide relief. #ulcerativecolitis #boweldisease #medindia ’

β-Ionone for Ulcerative Colitis Relief

β-Ionone Boosts Gut Health

Advertisement

Advertisement

β-ionone prevents dextran sulfate sodium-induced ulcerative colitis and modulates gut microbiota in mice - (https://www.maxapress.com/article/doi/10.48130/fia-0024-0031)

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation in the colon. Beta Ionone (β-ionone) is a chemical compound that has shown a reduction in UC symptoms.A recent mice study demonstrated that β-ionone can alleviate symptoms by protecting the gut bacteria and restoring the gut microbiota by offering hope for developing dietary supplements and therapeutics to manage UC ().Ulcerative colitis is associated with dysbiosis of the gut microbiota, intestinal barrier dysfunction, and an imbalance in immune responses. Current treatments, including steroids and immunosuppressants, carry risks of side effects such as infections and organ damage. There is a pressing need for safer, more effective therapies. Recent studies have pointed to the gut microbiota as a key player in UC development, with emerging evidence suggesting that restoring microbial balance and supporting gut integrity could offer therapeutic benefits.A study published inon 22 October 2024 by Tao Tong’s team, at China Agricultural University, provides a strong rationale for exploring β-ionone as a preventive or adjunctive therapy in UC treatment.In this study, the researchers investigated the preventive effects of β-ionone (ION) on ulcerative colitis (UC) using a dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced colitis mouse model. The colitis was induced by administering 1.5% DSS to mice, which led to significant symptoms including weight loss, diarrhea, and mucosal damage. Mice treated with ION showed significantly improved clinical outcomes, including lower disease activity index (DAI), reduced weight loss, and less colon shortening.Histological analysis revealed that ION treatment significantly reduced inflammatory cell infiltration and mucosal injury. The study also assessed pro-inflammatory cytokine levels, showing that ION supplementation effectively reduced the elevated expression of TNF-α and IL-8 induced by DSS. To evaluate oxidative stress, the study measured the levels of antioxidant enzymes (SOD and CAT) and malondialdehyde (MDA) in the colon tissues.The results showed that DSS treatment led to oxidative damage, which was mitigated by ION supplementation, as it reversed the decline in antioxidant enzyme activities and reduced MDA levels. Moreover, ION also influenced lipid metabolism, restoring abnormal serum lipid levels (TG, LDL-C, HDL-C) caused by DSS. Additionally, the study explored ION’s effects on the intestinal barrier, finding that ION enhanced mucin secretion and increased the expression of tight junction proteins (ZO-1 and occludin), thus improving the intestinal mucosal barrier.The study also demonstrated that ION reshaped the gut microbiota, restoring the diversity and composition of gut microbes altered by DSS. Specifically, ION increased the relative abundance of beneficial bacteria likeandand reduce harmful bacteria such as. These results suggest that ION exerts its protective effects on UC by strengthening the gut barrier and modulating the gut microbiota, offering promising therapeutic potential for UC management.This study provides compelling evidence that β-ionone can alleviate the symptoms of ulcerative colitis by protecting the intestinal barrier and modulating the gut microbiota. These findings lay the groundwork for future clinical research that could pave the way for new, natural-based therapies to prevent and manage UC, offering an alternative to current drug treatments that come with significant side effects.Source-Eurekalert