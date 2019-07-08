Smoking doesn't benefit patients with UC, according to the nationwide study done on 6,754 patients, published in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.

Smoking Doesn't Benefit Ulcerative Colitis Patients

‘UC Smokers and never-smokers found to have identical clinical outcomes. There is no need to initiate or continue smoking unnecessarily with a view that it might decrease symptoms of UC.’

"We did not find any benefits of smoking in ulcerative colitis. We hope our study will give people with ulcerative colitis the confidence to avoid smoking and thereby improve their health in general," said lead author Jonathan Blackwell, BMBS, of St. George's Healthcare NHS Trust and St. George's University, in London.







Source: Eurekalert

Because smokers are less likely to develop ulcerative colitis (UC), a type of inflammatory bowel disease, patients with UC may be tempted to start smoking to lessen their symptoms.