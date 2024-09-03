Inclusion of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus in National NCD Programme

The People to People Health Foundation (PPHF), in collaboration with DEESHA (Diabetes [Type 1] Education & Empowerment Strategic Health Alliance), hosted a pivotal roundtable discussion aimed at integrating Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM) into the National Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Programme. This significant event marked a crucial step in advancing national health policy to address the needs of individuals living with T1DM(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Roundtable discussion on T1DM organised
Collaborative Effort to Address T1DM in National Health PolicyThe roundtable brought together over 60 diverse stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), government of India, non-governmental organizations, corporate leaders, industry networks, bilateral development agencies, patient organizations, medical institutions, academia, researchers, clinicians, diabetes experts, support groups, advocates, pediatric endocrinologists, and people living with T1DM.
DEESHA's Role in Advancing T1DM CareDEESHA, an informal and apolitical alliance focused on Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, played a key role in organizing the discussion. The alliance is dedicated to raising awareness, fostering collaboration, and advocating for improved programs related to T1DM. Its core functions include:
Knowledge Aggregator: Collecting and disseminating information relevant to T1DM.
Convener: Bringing together key stakeholders for focused discussions and advocacy.
Collaborator: Partnering with various entities to advance T1DM care and policy improvements.
During the roundtable, Dr. Laxmikant Palo, CEO of PPHF, highlighted the need for improved policies, strategies, and operating systems to ensure equitable coverage and resource allocation for individuals with T1DM. Mr. Rohan Arora, Project Manager for Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation, emphasized the importance of including patient organizations in policy-making and connecting every T1DM patient to a patient organization at diagnosis.
The roundtable concluded with a consensus on extending collaborative efforts and integrating these recommendations into national health policies, marking a significant advance in addressing the needs of people living with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus.
