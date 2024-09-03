AISAP`s CARDIO POCUS: Transforming Healthcare With AI

CARDIO point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) diagnostic software, a cloud-based tool, can provide fast and accurate assistance to clinicians and examine heart health without being experts in using ultrasound imaging (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). This tool developed by the Association of Independent School Admission Professionals (AISAP) has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
How AISAP CARDIO is Changing Heart CareThe parameters used by the AI tool for analysis are valvular pathology presence, and measurements of left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF), right and left ventricular dimensions, atrial areas, right ventricular fractional area change (RV FAC), ascending aorta diameter, and inferior vena cava (IVC) diameter. Commercial availability of Cardio is scheduled for 1 September 2024.
"AISAP CARDIO was developed by the best technologists and cardiologists to close critical gaps in patient care," stated Adiel Am-Shalom, CEO of AISAP. Their "anywhere, anytime AI" strategy aims to revolutionize healthcare by delivering advanced diagnostic instruments to the point of care.
CARDIO can analyze, interpret, and report by utilizing important measurements along with computer-assisted diagnosis modules. The system is designed to be easily integrated into current clinical workflows and systems to offer accurate evaluations during early inpatient diagnosis and therapy.
Affordable, and Accurate Heart Care by AISAP CARDIOCARDIO is a scalable, vendor-neutral solution that uses low-cost devices to generate results and provides telemedicine and educational features. The program was validated using important clinical trials conducted at leading medical institutions, and it was trained on a large dataset.
