AISAP's CARDIO POCUS: Transforming Healthcare With AI

by Swethapriya Sampath on Sep 3 2024 4:12 PM

CARDIO point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) diagnostic software, a cloud-based tool, can provide fast and accurate assistance to clinicians and examine heart health without being experts in using ultrasound imaging (1 Trusted Source
FDA clears AISAP's AI-powered Cardio platform

Go to source).
This tool developed by the Association of Independent School Admission Professionals (AISAP) has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
It reduces the time required for diagnosis and allows immediate analysis without sending patients to get their scans from specific departments. It makes scanning easier by giving structural and functional characteristics of the heart and doctors can make quick decisions for the treatment.

How AISAP CARDIO is Changing Heart Care

The parameters used by the AI tool for analysis are valvular pathology presence, and measurements of left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF), right and left ventricular dimensions, atrial areas, right ventricular fractional area change (RV FAC), ascending aorta diameter, and inferior vena cava (IVC) diameter. Commercial availability of Cardio is scheduled for 1 September 2024.

"AISAP CARDIO was developed by the best technologists and cardiologists to close critical gaps in patient care," stated Adiel Am-Shalom, CEO of AISAP. Their "anywhere, anytime AI" strategy aims to revolutionize healthcare by delivering advanced diagnostic instruments to the point of care.

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery
Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery
Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease.
CARDIO can analyze, interpret, and report by utilizing important measurements along with computer-assisted diagnosis modules. The system is designed to be easily integrated into current clinical workflows and systems to offer accurate evaluations during early inpatient diagnosis and therapy.

Affordable, and Accurate Heart Care by AISAP CARDIO

CARDIO is a scalable, vendor-neutral solution that uses low-cost devices to generate results and provides telemedicine and educational features. The program was validated using important clinical trials conducted at leading medical institutions, and it was trained on a large dataset.

AI Analyzes Heart MRI for Faster Diagnosis
AI Analyzes Heart MRI for Faster Diagnosis
AI-driven analysis of heart MRI scans offers significant time and resource savings for the NHS, promising faster, more accurate diagnoses and enhanced patient care.
In clinical studies, the program showed great sensitivity and specificity for major valve disease pathology. "AISAP CARDIO has the potential to be a game-changer in the world of point-of-care ultrasound," stated Smadar Kort, head of Stony Brook Medicine Non-Invasive Cardiac Imaging System.

Reference:
  1. FDA clears AISAP’s AI-powered Cardio platform - (https:www.medicaldevice-network.com/news/fda-aisaps-ai-platform/?cf-view)


Source-Medindia

