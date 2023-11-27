Boost Heart Health With These Cholesterol-Lowering Drinks

Cholesterol is a fatty molecule that is essential for many physiological activities; nonetheless, high amounts of cholesterol, particularly LDL cholesterol, can contribute to heart disease by building arterial plaque. Excess cholesterol is harmful to one's general health because it can contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases and other issues. When levels rise, especially low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as 'bad' cholesterol, it can build up in arteries, forming plaque and restricting blood flow (1). This procedure raises the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems.

Natural Ways to Lower LDL Cholesterol

Health Drinks to Lower 'Bad' Cholesterol

Ginger and Lemon Juice Water

Drinking a glass of lukewarm water mixed with lemon juice and one scoop of ginger juice on an empty stomach in the morning helps to keep cholesterol levels in check. Ginger's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities aid in cholesterol maintenance (3).

Milk with Turmeric

On an empty stomach, drink a glass of warm milk mixed with turmeric powder in the morning to keep cholesterol under control (4).



Honey and Garlic Water

High cholesterol can be reduced by combining three cloves of garlic paste and one spoon of honey in a glass of lukewarm water and drinking it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach (5).



Amla Juice

Amla juice is high in Vitamin C and antioxidants, and drinking it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach not only lowers cholesterol but also keeps our hearts healthy (6).



Tomato Juice

Tomato juice, which is high in fiber, niacin, and lycopene, aids in the regulation of cholesterol levels in the body. As a result, you should consume it (7).



Green Tea

Green tea, which contains antioxidants and catechins, helps to decrease the quantity of cholesterol in our bodies while also reducing weight (8). As a result, give up your tea addiction and incorporate green tea into your daily routine.



Natural cholesterol reduction is critical for preserving heart health. Adopting a heart-healthy diet rich in fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains will help decrease cholesterol. It is critical to incorporate heart-healthy fats from sources such as avocados, almonds, and olive oil while reducing saturated and trans fats found in processed meals (2). Regular physical exercise is another efficient approach to increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, sometimes known as 'good' cholesterol, which aids in the removal of LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream.These are, however, some of the most prevalent foods that can assist in enhancing good cholesterol. However, if you have high cholesterol, certain drinks can significantly lower it. These beverages are made using simple ingredients and can be taken on an empty stomach. Here is a list of things you should try.