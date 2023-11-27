About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Boost Heart Health With These Cholesterol-Lowering Drinks

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 27, 2023 at 11:41 PM
Highlights:
  • Natural remedies and lifestyle changes can effectively lower LDL cholesterol, promoting overall heart health
  • Incorporate beverages like ginger-lemon water, turmeric milk, honey-garlic water, amla juice, tomato juice, and green tea into your routine
  • Combine a balanced diet and regular exercise with these drinks for optimal cholesterol management

Boost Heart Health With These Cholesterol-Lowering Drinks

Cholesterol is a fatty molecule that is essential for many physiological activities; nonetheless, high amounts of cholesterol, particularly LDL cholesterol, can contribute to heart disease by building arterial plaque. Excess cholesterol is harmful to one's general health because it can contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases and other issues. When levels rise, especially low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as 'bad' cholesterol, it can build up in arteries, forming plaque and restricting blood flow (1). This procedure raises the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems.

Cholesterol
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
Advertisement


Natural Ways to Lower LDL Cholesterol

Natural cholesterol reduction is critical for preserving heart health. Adopting a heart-healthy diet rich in fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains will help decrease cholesterol. It is critical to incorporate heart-healthy fats from sources such as avocados, almonds, and olive oil while reducing saturated and trans fats found in processed meals (2). Regular physical exercise is another efficient approach to increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, sometimes known as 'good' cholesterol, which aids in the removal of LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream.

Health Drinks to Lower 'Bad' Cholesterol

These are, however, some of the most prevalent foods that can assist in enhancing good cholesterol. However, if you have high cholesterol, certain drinks can significantly lower it. These beverages are made using simple ingredients and can be taken on an empty stomach. Here is a list of things you should try.

Ginger and Lemon Juice Water


Drinking a glass of lukewarm water mixed with lemon juice and one scoop of ginger juice on an empty stomach in the morning helps to keep cholesterol levels in check. Ginger's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities aid in cholesterol maintenance (3).
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
Advertisement

Milk with Turmeric


On an empty stomach, drink a glass of warm milk mixed with turmeric powder in the morning to keep cholesterol under control (4).

Honey and Garlic Water


High cholesterol can be reduced by combining three cloves of garlic paste and one spoon of honey in a glass of lukewarm water and drinking it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach (5).

Amla Juice


Amla juice is high in Vitamin C and antioxidants, and drinking it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach not only lowers cholesterol but also keeps our hearts healthy (6).

Tomato Juice


Tomato juice, which is high in fiber, niacin, and lycopene, aids in the regulation of cholesterol levels in the body. As a result, you should consume it (7).

Green Tea


Green tea, which contains antioxidants and catechins, helps to decrease the quantity of cholesterol in our bodies while also reducing weight (8). As a result, give up your tea addiction and incorporate green tea into your daily routine.

References:
  1. Biochemistry, LDL Cholesterol
    Pirahanchi Y, Sinawe H, Dimri M. Biochemistry, LDL Cholesterol. 2023 Aug 8. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan-. PMID: 30137845.
  2. Dietary fats and coronary heart disease
    Willett WC. Dietary fats and coronary heart disease. J Intern Med. 2012 Jul;272(1):13-24. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2796.2012.02553.x. PMID: 22583051.
  3. The effect of ginger supplementation on lipid profile: A systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials
    Pourmasoumi M, Hadi A, Rafie N, Najafgholizadeh A, Mohammadi H, Rouhani MH. The effect of ginger supplementation on lipid profile: A systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials. Phytomedicine. 2018 Apr 1;43:28-36. doi: 10.1016/j.phymed.2018.03.043. Epub 2018 Mar 19. PMID: 29747751.
  4. Efficacy and safety of turmeric and curcumin in lowering blood lipid levels in patients with cardiovascular risk factors: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials
    Qin S, Huang L, Gong J, Shen S, Huang J, Ren H, Hu H. Efficacy and safety of turmeric and curcumin in lowering blood lipid levels in patients with cardiovascular risk factors: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Nutr J. 2017 Oct 11;16(1):68. doi: 10.1186/s12937-017-0293-y. PMID: 29020971; PMCID: PMC5637251.
  5. Garlic for treating hypercholesterolemia. A meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials
    Stevinson C, Pittler MH, Ernst E. Garlic for treating hypercholesterolemia. A meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials. Ann Intern Med. 2000 Sep 19;133(6):420-9. doi: 10.7326/0003-4819-133-6-200009190-00009. PMID: 10975959.
  6. The impact of Emblica Officinalis (Amla) on lipid profile, glucose, and C-reactive protein: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials
    Setayesh L, Haghighat N, Rasaei N, Rezaei M, Casazza K, Nadery M, Yamrali I, Zamani M, Asbaghi O. The impact of Emblica Officinalis (Amla) on lipid profile, glucose, and C-reactive protein: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Diabetes Metab Syndr. 2023 Mar;17(3):102729. doi: 10.1016/j.dsx.2023.102729. Epub 2023 Mar 11. PMID: 36934568.
  7. Tomato juice decreases LDL cholesterol levels and increases LDL resistance to oxidation
    Silaste ML, Alfthan G, Aro A, Kesäniemi YA, Hörkkö S. Tomato juice decreases LDL cholesterol levels and increases LDL resistance to oxidation. Br J Nutr. 2007 Dec;98(6):1251-8. doi: 10.1017/S0007114507787445. Epub 2007 Jul 9. PMID: 17617941.
  8. Effect of green tea consumption on blood lipids: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials
    Xu R, Yang K, Li S, Dai M, Chen G. Effect of green tea consumption on blood lipids: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Nutr J. 2020 May 20;19(1):48. doi: 10.1186/s12937-020-00557-5. PMID: 32434539; PMCID: PMC7240975.
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol
Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol
List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. Cholesterol-rich foods article briefs about healthy eating tips, exercise, weight management.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

High Cholesterol
High Cholesterol
High cholesterol level in blood are a risk for heart disease and stroke. They get deposited in the wall of the arteries and clog the circulation posing a threat to life.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart ...
Fiber Up Your Meals

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent ...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion ...
Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is ...
Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain. ...
Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also ...
Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs

Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs

The vital organs of a human body are heart, brain, lungs, liver and kidneys. It is important to take care of ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness

Mulethi: Ayurvedic Secrets for Seasonal Healing

Mulethi: Ayurvedic Secrets for Seasonal Healing

Discover the ancient healing powers of Mulethi (Licorice) in Ayurveda. From soothing sore throats to boosting immunity, explore the natural remedies of this miraculous herb.
Ayurveda's Guide to a Healthier Winter

Ayurveda's Guide to a Healthier Winter

Discover Ayurveda's natural remedies to combat seasonal disorders. From Chyawanprash to herbal teas, embrace holistic well-being this winter.
Best Detox Teas to Boost Metabolism and Shed Pounds

Best Detox Teas to Boost Metabolism and Shed Pounds

Explore the world of detox teas for weight loss! Discover the benefits, top picks, and how these herbal blends can kickstart your metabolism.
Try These Healthy Food Swaps This Thanksgiving

Try These Healthy Food Swaps This Thanksgiving

Despite enjoying traditional holiday favorites, maintain individual health goals while still enjoying holiday favorites.
Embrace Winter With These 7 Herbal Drinks to Boost Your Health

Embrace Winter With These 7 Herbal Drinks to Boost Your Health

Discover the magic of herbal drinks! From turmeric milk to saffron elixirs, explore 7 winter beverages that boost health and immunity naturally.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Boost Heart Health With These Cholesterol-Lowering Drinks Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests