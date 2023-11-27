Mulethi: Ayurvedic Secrets for Seasonal Healing

Do you suffer from seasonal symptoms such as a cold, cough, fever, or sore throat? Then consider this age-old Ayurvedic therapy for naturally healing the effects of seasonal illnesses and allergies. Here's everything you need to know about this miraculous herb.





What is Mulethi?

Mulethi, commonly known as Licorice, is a prominent herb that has long been utilized in Ayurvedic and other traditional remedies. Mulethi's sweet and mild flavor, as well as its strong qualities, make it ideal for treating colds, coughs, and respiratory disorders (1). Here's everything you need to know about mulethi.