Mulethi: Ayurvedic Secrets for Seasonal Healing

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 27, 2023 at 11:14 PM
Highlights:
  • Mulethi, a sweet and potent herb in Ayurveda, effectively tackles colds and respiratory issues
  • Mulethi's antibacterial properties ease throat infections, providing relief from soreness and irritation
  • With expectorant qualities, Mulethi helps clear mucus, alleviating coughs and promoting respiratory well-being

Mulethi: Ayurvedic Secrets for Seasonal Healing

Do you suffer from seasonal symptoms such as a cold, cough, fever, or sore throat? Then consider this age-old Ayurvedic therapy for naturally healing the effects of seasonal illnesses and allergies. Here's everything you need to know about this miraculous herb.

What is Mulethi?

Mulethi, commonly known as Licorice, is a prominent herb that has long been utilized in Ayurvedic and other traditional remedies. Mulethi's sweet and mild flavor, as well as its strong qualities, make it ideal for treating colds, coughs, and respiratory disorders (1). Here's everything you need to know about mulethi.

Health Benefits of Mulethi

Mulethi possesses antiviral and antibacterial effects. These qualities may contribute to its ability to treat throat infections, assisting in the relief of symptoms of a sore throat caused by viral or bacterial infections.

Mulethi has anti-inflammatory qualities that can help relieve throat inflammation. This is very helpful in relieving the irritation and pain caused by a sore throat.
Mulethi's calming qualities can help coat the throat, relieving inflammation and dryness. This is very beneficial for a sore or scratchy throat.

Mulethi has expectorant properties, which means it may aid in thinning and loosening mucus in the respiratory airways. This can assist in relieving coughs and make phlegm easier to remove.

Mulethi is said to boost the immune system, which can help fight off infections that cause sore throats.

References:
  1. Antitussive and expectorant activities of licorice and its major compounds
    Kuang Y, Li B, Fan J, Qiao X, Ye M. Antitussive and expectorant activities of licorice and its major compounds. Bioorg Med Chem. 2018 Jan 1;26(1):278-284. doi: 10.1016/j.bmc.2017.11.046. Epub 2017 Dec 2. PMID: 29224994.
Source: Medindia
