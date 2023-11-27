About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Ayurveda's Guide to a Healthier Winter

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM
Highlights:
  • Chyawanprash, a preservative-free Ayurvedic formulation, is a potent way to boost immunity with fresh amla's vitamin C richness
  • Ayurvedic herbs like Giloy, Amla, and Swarnaprashana contribute to strengthening immunity, aiding overall well-being
  • Ayurveda addresses the root cause of health issues, offering therapies like Lavangadi and Adusa for respiratory health and detoxification remedies like panchakarma

Ayurveda's Guide to a Healthier Winter

Winter has arrived, and it is that time of year when colds, coughs, and allergies can be especially troublesome for persons with weaker immune systems. It is critical to address these seasonal immunological disorders as soon as possible since they might disrupt daily living, and the ancient science of Ayurveda provides the solution to all of these issues. A treasure mine of natural treatments that aid in the treatment of most seasonal disorders, ayurvedic herbs address both the symptoms and the underlying cause of the problem.

Ayurveda Decoded
Ayurveda Decoded
Find out the type of health constitution you possess for your healing as per the ancient art of healing called Ayurveda. Are you Vata, Kapha or Pitha Type.
Chyawanprash Helps Improve Immunity

Building your immune system is always preferable to dealing with and treating symptoms after you become ill. Preservative-free Chyawanprash, which is derived from various raw herbs, is the most effective technique to increase immunity (1). It can yield better results when produced in small quantities in an iron skillet with desi cow ghee using the traditional Ayurvedic method. Fresh amla, a vitamin C-rich ingredient in Chyawanprash, increases immunity, strengthens collagen and connective tissue, and treats bone, skin, hair, nail, and tooth issues. Choose chyawanprash in a glass jar that is free of chemicals and preservatives so that chemicals do not seep out of the plastic containers. A tablespoon of chyawanprash twice a day will keep the entire family healthy.

Giloy, Amla, and Swarnaprashana Improve Immunity

Numerous additional Ayurvedic herbs can assist in strengthening our immunity. Giloy, for example, the herb that became well-known during the COVID-19 epidemic for boosting immunity, is available in pill, powdered, and juice forms (2). When obtained from neem trees, it provides important nutrients such as protein, iron, and active compounds. Similarly, amla juice or powder stimulates the immune system due to its high vitamin C content (3).

Shrawan Daga, Ayurveda expert, and founder, of Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda says, "In addition to being a fantastic cough healer, tulsi boosts immunity. Aloe vera is also a fantastic source of nutrients that boost immunity. Swarnaprashana, or giving children pure gold Bhasma (gold ash), is an excellent way to improve their immunity. Children as young as 0 years old can safely consume it. However, make sure that these herbs are chemical-free and packaged in a BPA-free way."

Treat the Root Cause With Ayurveda

It is not unexpected that the most serious problem we face today, pollution, may be handled by adopting Ayurvedic treatments and cures. Because it treats the underlying root of the problem, Ayurveda has several therapies that can expedite your recovery process. Lavangadi, a plant available in tablet form, is beneficial in treating upper respiratory tract infections such as colds, coughs, and congestion. Adulsa, commonly known as Malabar Nut, is another natural and Ayurvedic gift that helps to strengthen the respiratory system (4). It is easy to consume because it is accessible in liquid form. It is a vital component of Ayurvedic therapy since it aids in detoxification, balance restoration, and the promotion of optimal health.

Ayurvedic Detoxification Remedies​

Toxins are removed, doshic balance is restored, digestion is improved, and vitality can be strengthened by panchakarma therapies such as Abhyanga (therapeutic massage), Shirodhara (continuous oil application on the forehead), Basti (medicated enemas), and Nasya (nasal absorption of herbal oils). Panchakarma may be beneficial for those seeking deep cleaning, renewal, and long-term lifestyle change (5).
Answer to Healthy Living -
Answer to Healthy Living - "Panchakarma"
Panchakarma is a cleansing process that removes stored toxins and restores body's healing ability.
Using conscious breathing techniques or performing yoga asanas like pranayam is another fantastic way to strengthen and purify your lungs, improving your breathing. Pranayam improves lung function and boosts body flexibility. By incorporating all of these into your daily routine, your immunity will support your active lifestyle and help you avoid seasonal colds and coughs.

Drink More Nutritious Beverages

​ Even while it makes sense to avoid cold drinks and chilled water, incorporating turmeric milk or herbal tea into your morning routine is a great idea. The advantages of the tea's herbs and turmeric will provide the right foundation for persons with weaker immune systems. As you connect your life and habits with Ayurvedic principles, you will notice a significant improvement in your health and experience fewer illnesses.

References:
  1. Evaluation of Cyavanaprāśa on Health and Immunity related Parameters in Healthy Children: A Two Arm, Randomized, Open Labeled, Prospective, Multicenter, Clinical Study
    Gupta A, Kumar S, Dole S, Deshpande S, Deshpande V, Singh S, Sasibhushan V. Evaluation of Cyavanaprāśa on Health and Immunity related Parameters in Healthy Children: A Two Arm, Randomized, Open Labeled, Prospective, Multicenter, Clinical Study. Anc Sci Life. 2017 Jan-Mar;36(3):141-150. doi: 10.4103/asl.ASL_8_17. PMID: 28867858; PMCID: PMC5566825.
  2. Giloy: a potential anti-COVID-19 herb with propitious pharmacological attributes: a short review
    Arora S, Goyal A, Rawat DS, Samantha K. Giloy: a potential anti-COVID-19 herb with propitious pharmacological attributes: a short review. J Biomol Struct Dyn. 2023 Aug-Sep;41(14):7001-7008. doi: 10.1080/07391102.2022.2110157. Epub 2022 Aug 11. PMID: 35950530.
  3. Functional and Nutraceutical Significance of Amla (Phyllanthus emblica L.): A Review
    Gul M, Liu ZW, Iahtisham-Ul-Haq, Rabail R, Faheem F, Walayat N, Nawaz A, Shabbir MA, Munekata PES, Lorenzo JM, Aadil RM. Functional and Nutraceutical Significance of Amla (Phyllanthus emblica L.): A Review. Antioxidants (Basel). 2022 Apr 22;11(5):816. doi: 10.3390/antiox11050816. PMID: 35624683; PMCID: PMC9137578.
  4. Role of Adulsa in Respiratory Disorders
    https:ijprajournal.com/issue_dcp/Role%20of%20Adulsa%20in%20Respiratory%20Disorders.pdf
  5. Ayurveda and Panchakarma: measuring the effects of a holistic health intervention
    Conboy L, Edshteyn I, Garivaltis H. Ayurveda and Panchakarma: measuring the effects of a holistic health intervention. ScientificWorldJournal. 2009 Apr 27;9:272-80. doi: 10.1100/tsw.2009.35. PMID: 19412555; PMCID: PMC2699273.
Source: Medindia
Dietary Do's and Don'ts of Ayurveda
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
Follow these do's and don'ts in your Ayurvedic diet to maintain a balance of vata, pitta and kapha doshas and promote good health and wellness.

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body
Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body
What is the idea behind music as a healing therapy? The position of Indian classical music in this genre of healing, though proven through the ages, has not been written about as much as it ought to.
