Ayurveda's Guide to a Healthier Winter

Winter has arrived, and it is that time of year when colds, coughs, and allergies can be especially troublesome for persons with weaker immune systems. It is critical to address these seasonal immunological disorders as soon as possible since they might disrupt daily living, and the ancient science of Ayurveda provides the solution to all of these issues. A treasure mine of natural treatments that aid in the treatment of most seasonal disorders, ayurvedic herbs address both the symptoms and the underlying cause of the problem.

Chyawanprash Helps Improve Immunity

Giloy, Amla, and Swarnaprashana Improve Immunity

Shrawan Daga, Ayurveda expert, and founder, of Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda says, "In addition to being a fantastic cough healer, tulsi boosts immunity. Aloe vera is also a fantastic source of nutrients that boost immunity. Swarnaprashana, or giving children pure gold Bhasma (gold ash), is an excellent way to improve their immunity. Children as young as 0 years old can safely consume it. However, make sure that these herbs are chemical-free and packaged in a BPA-free way."

Treat the Root Cause With Ayurveda It is not unexpected that the most serious problem we face today, pollution, may be handled by adopting Ayurvedic treatments and cures. Because it treats the underlying root of the problem, Ayurveda has several therapies that can expedite your recovery process. Lavangadi, a plant available in tablet form, is beneficial in treating upper respiratory tract infections such as colds, coughs, and congestion. Adulsa, commonly known as Malabar Nut, is another natural and Ayurvedic gift that helps to strengthen the respiratory system (4). It is easy to consume because it is accessible in liquid form. It is a vital component of Ayurvedic therapy since it aids in detoxification, balance restoration, and the promotion of optimal health.

Ayurvedic Detoxification Remedies​ Toxins are removed, doshic balance is restored, digestion is improved, and vitality can be strengthened by panchakarma therapies such as Abhyanga (therapeutic massage), Shirodhara (continuous oil application on the forehead), Basti (medicated enemas), and Nasya (nasal absorption of herbal oils). Panchakarma may be beneficial for those seeking deep cleaning, renewal, and long-term lifestyle change (5).

Using conscious breathing techniques or performing yoga asanas like pranayam is another fantastic way to strengthen and purify your lungs, improving your breathing. Pranayam improves lung function and boosts body flexibility. By incorporating all of these into your daily routine, your immunity will support your active lifestyle and help you avoid seasonal colds and coughs.

Drink More Nutritious Beverages ​ Even while it makes sense to avoid cold drinks and chilled water, incorporating turmeric milk or herbal tea into your morning routine is a great idea. The advantages of the tea's herbs and turmeric will provide the right foundation for persons with weaker immune systems. As you connect your life and habits with Ayurvedic principles, you will notice a significant improvement in your health and experience fewer illnesses.



Building your immune system is always preferable to dealing with and treating symptoms after you become ill. Preservative-free Chyawanprash, which is derived from various raw herbs, is the most effective technique to increase immunity (1). It can yield better results when produced in small quantities in an iron skillet with desi cow ghee using the traditional Ayurvedic method. Fresh amla, a vitamin C-rich ingredient in Chyawanprash, increases immunity, strengthens collagen and connective tissue, and treats bone, skin, hair, nail, and tooth issues. Choose chyawanprash in a glass jar that is free of chemicals and preservatives so that chemicals do not seep out of the plastic containers. A tablespoon of chyawanprash twice a day will keep the entire family healthy.Numerous additional Ayurvedic herbs can assist in strengthening our immunity. Giloy, for example, the herb that became well-known during the COVID-19 epidemic for boosting immunity, is available in pill, powdered, and juice forms (2). When obtained from neem trees, it provides important nutrients such as protein, iron, and active compounds. Similarly, amla juice or powder stimulates the immune system due to its high vitamin C content (3).