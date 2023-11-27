About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Best Detox Teas to Boost Metabolism and Shed Pounds

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 27, 2023 at 7:47 PM
Highlights:
  • Detox teas, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components, can enhance metabolism, aiding in weight loss
  • Herbal detox teas, incorporating natural substances like green tea and Ayurvedic herbs, support toxin elimination, hunger control, digestion, and overall body function
  • Explore the top 5 detox teas, including Girnar Green Tea Detox, Organic Detox Tea, Twinings Chamomile Tea, Yogi Detox Green Tea, and Vadham Detox Tea, each offering unique benefits for weight loss and wellness

Best Detox Teas to Boost Metabolism and Shed Pounds

Drinking detox teas, also known as herbal teas, will help you lose weight. These low-calorie teas' antioxidant and anti-inflammatory components increase metabolism (1). Check out the best detox teas to incorporate into your diet.

Are Detox Teas Effective For Weight Loss?

Detox tea is supposed to assist the body in removing toxins and promote weight loss. A majority of detox tea blends comprise natural substances such as green tea, oolong tea, white tea, and black tea, in addition to a selection of other natural herbs that control your appetite or have restorative qualities. These teas can help you lose weight if combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Advantages of Detox Teas

When consumed daily, detox tea, as the name implies, aids in the removal of toxins from the body. Detox tea, made from herbs and Ayurvedic substances, aids in the removal of pollutants from the body. They can also help with hunger control, digestion, and overall body function.

Top 5 Detox Teas for Weight Loss

Choosing the perfect detox tea will not only help you lose weight but will also help you relax!

Girnar Green Tea Detox


This tea contains black pepper, ginger, tulsi, asafoetida, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, rock salt, and citric acid, among other herbs and spices. It can help with bloating and seasonal coughs and colds. Furthermore, this tea can help you lose weight.
Organic Detox Tea


This tea aids with digestion and detoxifying. This detox tea also has all of the necessary herbs and spices. Ingredients like ginger, black pepper, clove, and cinnamon promote healthy digestion and immunity. These spices are also known for their ability to relieve congestion. The salty flavor combined with peppery spices and a touch of Tulsi can help you relax.

Twinings Chamomile Tea


Because it contains chamomile flowers, this moderate infusion encourages relaxation and sleep (2). The mix has a moderate and soft taste, is flowery and mellow, and has a golden color. This tea is ideal for sleep-deprived people. To allow the flavors to infuse, steep this tea in a cup of boiling water for 2 minutes. For added sweetness, a dash of honey can be used.

Yogi Detox Green Tea


Yogi tea improves your body by cleaning it and enhancing kidney and liver function. It is safe to consume three cups every day for a maximum of thirty days. However, you must wait a week between cycles for the optimum outcomes.

Vadham Detox Tea


This recipe combines traditional herbs and spices, rock salt, ginger, and green tea. Its modest caffeine concentration makes it suitable for drinking at any time of day. It has a slight sense of peppier flavor and a savory, light taste that has been carefully constructed. Revitalize your senses with the assistance of this unique and stimulating cup of well-being.

References:
  1. Beneficial effects of green tea: a literature review
    Chacko SM, Thambi PT, Kuttan R, Nishigaki I. Beneficial effects of green tea: a literature review. Chin Med. 2010 Apr 6;5:13. doi: 10.1186/1749-8546-5-13. PMID: 20370896; PMCID: PMC2855614.
  2. Sah A, Naseef PP, Kuruniyan MS, Jain GK, Zakir F, Aggarwal G. A Comprehensive Study of Therapeutic Applications of Chamomile. Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2022 Oct 19;15(10):1284. doi: 10.3390/ph15101284. PMID: 36297396; PMCID: PMC9611340.
Source: Medindia
