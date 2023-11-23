About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Try These Healthy Food Swaps This Thanksgiving
Try These Healthy Food Swaps This Thanksgiving

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM
Highlights:
  • This guide offers tips on maintaining fitness goals during Thanksgiving by opting for healthier food swaps endorsed by registered dietitians
  • Emphasizing the importance of mindful choices, it suggests alternatives like choosing white meat turkey, using Greek yogurt in mashed potatoes, etc
  • The guide encourages a balanced approach, allowing enjoyment of traditional holiday favorites while staying conscious of individual health objectives

Thanksgiving, with its abundance of delicious seasonal dishes, often brings concerns about deviating from fitness goals. However, incorporating mindful food choices can ensure a healthier holiday without sacrificing enjoyment (1 Trusted Source
The use of food swaps to encourage healthier online food choices: a randomized controlled trial

Go to source).


Mindful Eating for Healthy Thanksgiving 2016
Enjoying a hearty thanksgiving meal with just a few changes in the food choices we make and portion size can help us keep away from overeating.
In this guide, we'll explore the importance of making informed dietary decisions during Thanksgiving and suggest swaps recommended by registered dietitians (RDs) to help you stay on track.

Why Opt for Healthier Choices on Thanksgiving?

People choose to make healthier food choices during Thanksgiving for various reasons, and some common motivations include:

  1. Health Consciousness:


    Thanksgiving dishes can be calorie-dense, prompting individuals to seek alternatives that align with their health goals. Simple swaps, like using Greek yogurt instead of cream in mashed potatoes, can make a significant difference.
    Buying groceries online provides consumers with opportunities to choose healthier foods at the point of purchase. One can make use of this tool to make healthier choices.

  2. Dietary Restrictions:


    Accommodating dietary restrictions or preferences, such as vegetarian or gluten-free diets, is a common motivation for making food swaps. These changes ensure that everyone can enjoy the feast without compromising their dietary needs.

  3. Blood Sugar Control:


    Individuals with diabetes or concerns about blood sugar levels may opt for low-glycemic alternatives. This approach involves substituting high-glycemic foods with lower-glycemic options to maintain better blood sugar control.

Thanksgiving Food Swaps Backed by RDs

Registered dietitians emphasize that crafting a nutritious Thanksgiving meal is entirely achievable without sacrificing taste. Here are some recommended food swaps:
  1. White Meat Turkey Instead of Dark:
    Choose the white breast meat of turkey over dark meat for a lower saturated fat content and higher protein. It also provides essential nutrients such as B-complex vitamins, zinc, selenium, and choline.

  2. Greek Yogurt in Mashed Potatoes:
    Swap cream in mashed potatoes for Greek yogurt. High in protein and probiotics, Greek yogurt maintains a creamy texture while offering additional health benefits.

  3. Sweet Potatoes Instead of Mashed Potatoes:
    Opt for sweet potatoes over regular potatoes for a naturally lower-calorie option with a lower glycemic index. Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, sweet potatoes support immune function and eye health.

  4. Olive Oil Instead of Butter for Vegetables:
    Roast Brussels sprouts and corn in olive oil instead of butter. Olive oil provides heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, reducing overall saturated fat content and promoting cardiovascular health.

  5. Whole Grain Stuffing Instead of Traditional:
    Use whole grains like quinoa or brown rice instead of white bread in stuffing. This swap provides more fiber and essential nutrients, supporting better digestion and stable blood sugar levels.

  6. Flourless Black Bean Brownies:
    Get creative with dessert by swapping all-purpose flour with black beans in brownie recipes. This gluten-free option is richer in fiber and protein, maintaining a moist and satisfying texture with a lower glycemic index.

The Option to Maintain Tradition

While making healthier choices is commendable, it's essential to remember that Thanksgiving comes around only once a year. If your concerns are more about calorie counting and guilt associated with indulging in festive foods, it's crucial to strike a balance.

Seeking guidance from healthcare providers, registered dietitians, or therapists can help you navigate your relationship with food.

In conclusion, with thoughtful food swaps, you can enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal while staying mindful of your fitness goals. Incorporating nutritious alternatives ensures that you relish the flavors of the season without compromising your well-being.

Reference :
  1. The use of food swaps to encourage healthier online food choices: a randomized controlled trial - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8642761/)

Source: Medindia

Don't Travel for Thanksgiving: CDC
Traveling for Thanksgiving: CDC COVID-19 guidelines say stay at home. The warning comes amid a renewed surge of coronavirus cases in the country.


Thanksgiving Meal may hit Your Wallet This Year: Here's Why
Happy Thanksgiving: Get ready for an expensive Thanksgiving dinner. Soaring prices for turkey and food ingredients in grocery stores can make this year Thanksgiving meal costly.
