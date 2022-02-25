Cleanse and Hydrate Your Skin With Better Skin Detox Gel

Is your skin dull and oily? Use Quench Matcha Better Skin Detox Gel Face Wash in your skincare routine, as it helps clears pores, controls oiliness and detoxifies skin.
Also, welcome the Quench Matcha Better Anti-Shine Moisturizer, which is a refreshing gel moisturizer that adds an intense boost of hydration towards the end of your skincare regimen.
Quench Matcha Better Skin Detox Gel Face Wash
- Light-weight gel face wash enriched with biodegradable beads to deep cleanse gentle exfoliate skin
- The biodegradable beads in this refreshing formula work as a gentle exfoliator, unclog the pores and slough off dead skin
- Free from artificial fragrance, this daily use face wash removes all excess oil, grime and impurities from skin without any irritation
- Contains the goodness of refreshing, oil-control matcha green tea that helps protects skin from sun damage, retain moisture and give clear complexion
- Bakuchiol in this formula minimizes enlarged pores, boosts skin firmness and smoothens out texture. Bakuchiol is the only plant extract and antioxidant that closely mimics retinol
- Contains soothing chamomile extracts that aids in cell regeneration, reduces the appearance of fine lines and gives skin a youthful glow
- 100 percent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol
- Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin
- Matcha Green Tea
- Bakuchiol
- Chamomile
- Mandarin Orange Peel Oil
- Rose Geranium Oil How To Use:
- This mattifying, non-comedogenic gel moisturizer boosts hydration and keeps skin non-oily, smooth and fresh
- Contains the goodness of matcha green tea to minimize oiliness, prevent acne and boost hydration
- Infused with bakuchiol as a key ingredient that tackles skin dullness, improves skin texture and prevents skin damage rom free radicals
- This gentle moisturizer is packed with natural skin soothing Korean ingredients like licorice and cica
- Travel friendly packaging with a pump dispenser for application on the go
- 100 percent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol
- Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin
- Matcha Green Tea
- Bakuchiol
- Chamomile
- Licorice Root
- Cica
- Take a dime-sized amount of the moisturizer and apply it onto your face and neck.
- Use your fingertips to gently massage it in a circular motion until fully absorbed. When to use: Use every morning and in the evening
Step 1: Place the sheet mask on your cleansed face, aligning the holes to your eyes, nose and mouth
Step 2: Sit back and relax for 15-20 minutes, as the sheet mask starts foaming
When to use: Use every morning and in the evening. Follow up with a refreshing essence to prep your skin and lock in all the hydration by applying some skin-brightening serum.
Quench Matcha Better Anti-Shine Moisturizer
Key Benefits and Features:
