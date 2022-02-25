About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Cleanse and Hydrate Your Skin With Better Skin Detox Gel

by Hannah Joy on February 25, 2022 at 6:27 PM
Cleanse and Hydrate Your Skin With Better Skin Detox Gel

Is your skin dull and oily? Use Quench Matcha Better Skin Detox Gel Face Wash in your skincare routine, as it helps clears pores, controls oiliness and detoxifies skin.

Also, welcome the Quench Matcha Better Anti-Shine Moisturizer, which is a refreshing gel moisturizer that adds an intense boost of hydration towards the end of your skincare regimen.

Quench Matcha Better Skin Detox Gel Face Wash

Key Benefits and Features:
  • Light-weight gel face wash enriched with biodegradable beads to deep cleanse gentle exfoliate skin
  • The biodegradable beads in this refreshing formula work as a gentle exfoliator, unclog the pores and slough off dead skin
  • Free from artificial fragrance, this daily use face wash removes all excess oil, grime and impurities from skin without any irritation
  • Contains the goodness of refreshing, oil-control matcha green tea that helps protects skin from sun damage, retain moisture and give clear complexion
  • Bakuchiol in this formula minimizes enlarged pores, boosts skin firmness and smoothens out texture. Bakuchiol is the only plant extract and antioxidant that closely mimics retinol
  • Contains soothing chamomile extracts that aids in cell regeneration, reduces the appearance of fine lines and gives skin a youthful glow
  • 100 percent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol
  • Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin
Ingredients:
  • Matcha Green Tea
  • Bakuchiol
  • Chamomile
  • Mandarin Orange Peel Oil
  • Rose Geranium Oil
    • How To Use:
    Step 1: Place the sheet mask on your cleansed face, aligning the holes to your eyes, nose and mouth

    Step 2: Sit back and relax for 15-20 minutes, as the sheet mask starts foaming

    When to use: Use every morning and in the evening. Follow up with a refreshing essence to prep your skin and lock in all the hydration by applying some skin-brightening serum.

    Quench Matcha Better Anti-Shine Moisturizer

    Key Benefits and Features:
    • This mattifying, non-comedogenic gel moisturizer boosts hydration and keeps skin non-oily, smooth and fresh
    • Contains the goodness of matcha green tea to minimize oiliness, prevent acne and boost hydration
    • Infused with bakuchiol as a key ingredient that tackles skin dullness, improves skin texture and prevents skin damage rom free radicals
    • This gentle moisturizer is packed with natural skin soothing Korean ingredients like licorice and cica
    • Travel friendly packaging with a pump dispenser for application on the go
    • 100 percent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol
    • Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin
    Ingredients:
    • Matcha Green Tea
    • Bakuchiol
    • Chamomile
    • Licorice Root
    • Cica
    How To Use:
    • Take a dime-sized amount of the moisturizer and apply it onto your face and neck.
    • Use your fingertips to gently massage it in a circular motion until fully absorbed.
      • When to use: Use every morning and in the evening



      Source: IANS
<< People Should be Priority During Pandemic Recovery: UN Chief
New Omicron Sub-Variant Spreading Faster in the U.S >>

What's New on Medindia
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing Dermatomyostitis 

Recommended Reading
Hemp for Skincare
Hemp for Skincare
Himalayan Hemp collection from Nykaa is an effective source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory .....
Hyaluronic Acid for Skincare: Do's and Don'ts
Hyaluronic Acid for Skincare: Do's and Don'ts
Wanna wrinkle-free skin along with youthful hydration? Try hyaluronic acid. It is the best ......
Minimal Skincare Routine For Men
Minimal Skincare Routine For Men
Skincare for men - First step is to cleanse your face twice a day with a cleanser. Then, hydrate ......
Simple Skincare Routine for Babies
Simple Skincare Routine for Babies
The rainy season has already begun. An expert has shared a guide for the best skincare practices ......
Boils / Skin Abscess
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess ...
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is c...
Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox
Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox
Detoxification is an essential mechanism to keep your body healthy. Read on to know more about the b...
Hives
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on...
Pemphigus
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing b...
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink ...
Scleroderma
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibro...
Skin Self Examination
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual ...
Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. So, eliminate processed foods, refined s...
Vitiligo
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly ...

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)