How to Detox Festive Weekend Overindulgence?

- drink plenty of water every day to flush out toxins and will also keep the skin healthy and clear from the inside out.- Lemons are packed with antioxidant vitamin C, which is great for the skin and immunity to fight diseases by restoring the body's pH balance. Start the day with hot water and a slice of lemon to help flush out toxins and cleanse the system.- Cabbage contains numerous anticancer and antioxidant compounds that help the liver to break down excess hormones. It also cleanses the digestive tract and neutralizes some of the damaging compounds found in cigarette smoke and second-hand smoke.- Add ginger to the diet to avoid festive overindulgence-induced digestive problems. Ginger improves digestion, beats bloating, and reduces gas. In addition to this, it is also high in antioxidants and is good for boosting the immune system.- probiotics will help get the whole digestive track back in balance by getting rid of harmful bacteria and promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Try a natural probiotic supplement, or enjoy more fermented goodies like refreshing kombucha or tangy sauerkraut.- watercress is an excellent health booster and detox food. The leaves are packed with many vital detoxifying nutrients, including several B vitamins, zinc, potassium, vitamin E, and vitamin C. It also has natural diuretic properties, which can help flush toxins out of the body.Though it is important to celebrate festivals, it is also very important to know the limits when it comes to the body. Make it a practice to detox every time you indulge in a party or celebration.Source: Medindia