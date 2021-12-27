About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Detox Festive Weekend Overindulgence?

by Dr Jayashree on December 27, 2021 at 9:22 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Detox Festive Weekend Overindulgence?

Food is the best medicine to cleanse the harmful toxic build-up in organs like the liver, intestines, kidneys, and skin from overeating during festive weekends.

Besides eliminating the wrong foods that contribute to weight gain, the right detox foods can give the liver and overall health a helping hand in eliminating those excess toxins.

Advertisement


Here is a list of foods that can help to detox:

Water - drink plenty of water every day to flush out toxins and will also keep the skin healthy and clear from the inside out.

Lemon - Lemons are packed with antioxidant vitamin C, which is great for the skin and immunity to fight diseases by restoring the body's pH balance. Start the day with hot water and a slice of lemon to help flush out toxins and cleanse the system.
Advertisement

Cabbage - Cabbage contains numerous anticancer and antioxidant compounds that help the liver to break down excess hormones. It also cleanses the digestive tract and neutralizes some of the damaging compounds found in cigarette smoke and second-hand smoke.

Ginger- Add ginger to the diet to avoid festive overindulgence-induced digestive problems. Ginger improves digestion, beats bloating, and reduces gas. In addition to this, it is also high in antioxidants and is good for boosting the immune system.

Use a probiotic - probiotics will help get the whole digestive track back in balance by getting rid of harmful bacteria and promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Try a natural probiotic supplement, or enjoy more fermented goodies like refreshing kombucha or tangy sauerkraut.

Watercress- watercress is an excellent health booster and detox food. The leaves are packed with many vital detoxifying nutrients, including several B vitamins, zinc, potassium, vitamin E, and vitamin C. It also has natural diuretic properties, which can help flush toxins out of the body.

Though it is important to celebrate festivals, it is also very important to know the limits when it comes to the body. Make it a practice to detox every time you indulge in a party or celebration.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< French Bulldogs Have Higher Risk of 20 Common Health Disorde...
Artificial Intelligence Model is Developed to Screen Pulmon... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Juices for Detoxification and Well-being
Juices for Detoxification and Well-being
Freshly squeezed fruit and vegetable juices can work wonders for the body and mind. Winters are the ...
Detox Diet
Detox Diet
A detox diet helps remove harmful toxins from the body and can be followed for a day or a week. ......
Benefits of Fasting
Benefits of Fasting
Benefits of fasting are many. It remains one of the best means to good health....
Three Days of Fasting Re-Boots the Entire Immune System
Three Days of Fasting Re-Boots the Entire Immune System
A person's entire immune system can be rejuvenated by fasting for as little as three days....
Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox
Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox
Detoxification is an essential mechanism to keep your body healthy. Read on to know more about the b...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. So, eliminate processed foods, refined s...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close