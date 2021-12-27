How to Detox Festive Weekend Overindulgence?

Food is the best medicine to cleanse the harmful toxic build-up in organs like the liver, intestines, kidneys, and skin from overeating during festive weekends.
Besides eliminating the wrong foods that contribute to weight gain, the right detox foods can give the liver and overall health a helping hand in eliminating those excess toxins.
Here is a list of foods that can help to detox:
Lemon - Lemons are packed with antioxidant vitamin C, which is great for the skin and immunity to fight diseases by restoring the body's pH balance. Start the day with hot water and a slice of lemon to help flush out toxins and cleanse the system.
Cabbage - Cabbage contains numerous anticancer and antioxidant compounds that help the liver to break down excess hormones. It also cleanses the digestive tract and neutralizes some of the damaging compounds found in cigarette smoke and second-hand smoke.
Ginger- Add ginger to the diet to avoid festive overindulgence-induced digestive problems. Ginger improves digestion, beats bloating, and reduces gas. In addition to this, it is also high in antioxidants and is good for boosting the immune system.
Use a probiotic - probiotics will help get the whole digestive track back in balance by getting rid of harmful bacteria and promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Try a natural probiotic supplement, or enjoy more fermented goodies like refreshing kombucha or tangy sauerkraut.
Watercress- watercress is an excellent health booster and detox food. The leaves are packed with many vital detoxifying nutrients, including several B vitamins, zinc, potassium, vitamin E, and vitamin C. It also has natural diuretic properties, which can help flush toxins out of the body.
Though it is important to celebrate festivals, it is also very important to know the limits when it comes to the body. Make it a practice to detox every time you indulge in a party or celebration.
Source: Medindia