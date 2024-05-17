Why We Overindulge: How Distraction Reduces Satisfaction

If you often get distracted or multitask while eating dinner, you might be at risk of overindulging in everyday pleasures later on. This could be because the distraction reduces your enjoyment of the meal, according to research published by the American Psychological Association (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The study examined how distraction influences "hedonic consumption," which refers to buying and using products and experiences for pleasure rather than necessity.
The Impact of Distraction on Hedonic Consumption“On any given day, a person may take great pleasure from one or more of these activities, yet people often consume more hedonic goods than they want or that is good for them,” said lead author Stephen Lee Murphy, PhD, of Ghent University.
One reason for this overconsumption may be distraction, according to Murphy. When people are distracted while engaged in a hedonic activity, research suggests they are likely to experience less enjoyment from it than if they were fully focused. That may lead to feelings of dissatisfaction and drive more consumption to compensate for that shortfall.
The research was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
To better understand the role of distraction in overconsumption, the researchers first conducted an experiment involving 122 participants (mostly female and mostly between the ages of 18 and 24) who reported on how much they expected to enjoy their lunch before eating it. They were then asked to eat their lunch under one of three conditions: no distraction, moderate distraction (watching a video), and high distraction (playing Tetris). After lunch, participants reported on their actual enjoyment, satisfaction, desire for further gratification and amount consumed. They also reported on their snacking later in the day.
Hedonic Compensation: Distraction and Overconsumption Across ActivitiesParticipants who ate while distracted reported lower enjoyment and satisfaction, which was associated with increased snacking afterward and a more general desire for further gratification.
The researchers also followed 220 participants aged 18 to 71 (again mostly female) for a week to investigate this broader effect, beyond food. Participants filled out seven brief surveys per day via their smartphones regarding their hedonic consumption, distraction and satisfaction. As with the food-based experiment, researchers found that when people were distracted during consumption, they were likely to enjoy a product less than they hoped, felt less satisfied, and experienced an elevated need for further gratification.
Murphy and his colleagues plan to conduct further research to replicate and confirm the existence of a hedonic compensation effect. If additional research confirms the effect, they have plans to apply interventions that could help people pay more attention to their consumption experiences in an effort to lower the likelihood of overconsumption.
"By understanding the key drivers of hedonic overconsumption, we can develop strategies to help prevent its occurrence," said Murphy.
