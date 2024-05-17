About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why We Overindulge: How Distraction Reduces Satisfaction

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on May 17 2024 3:40 PM

Why We Overindulge: How Distraction Reduces Satisfaction
If you often get distracted or multitask while eating dinner, you might be at risk of overindulging in everyday pleasures later on. This could be because the distraction reduces your enjoyment of the meal, according to research published by the American Psychological Association (1 Trusted Source
Why do we overindulge?

Go to source).
The study examined how distraction influences "hedonic consumption," which refers to buying and using products and experiences for pleasure rather than necessity.

How to Detox Festive Weekend Overindulgence?
How to Detox Festive Weekend Overindulgence?
Many foods cleanse the body's detoxification organs like the liver, intestines, kidneys, and skin, to prevent the harmful toxic build-up from festive overindulgence.

The Impact of Distraction on Hedonic Consumption

“On any given day, a person may take great pleasure from one or more of these activities, yet people often consume more hedonic goods than they want or that is good for them,” said lead author Stephen Lee Murphy, PhD, of Ghent University.

One reason for this overconsumption may be distraction, according to Murphy. When people are distracted while engaged in a hedonic activity, research suggests they are likely to experience less enjoyment from it than if they were fully focused. That may lead to feelings of dissatisfaction and drive more consumption to compensate for that shortfall.

The research was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

BP Patients Warned Against Overindulgence in Winter
BP Patients Warned Against Overindulgence in Winter
While winter holidays are just round the corner, there are chances that people with high blood pressure might risk their health by overindulging in the season, warns an expert.
To better understand the role of distraction in overconsumption, the researchers first conducted an experiment involving 122 participants (mostly female and mostly between the ages of 18 and 24) who reported on how much they expected to enjoy their lunch before eating it. They were then asked to eat their lunch under one of three conditions: no distraction, moderate distraction (watching a video), and high distraction (playing Tetris). After lunch, participants reported on their actual enjoyment, satisfaction, desire for further gratification and amount consumed. They also reported on their snacking later in the day.

Hedonic Compensation: Distraction and Overconsumption Across Activities

Participants who ate while distracted reported lower enjoyment and satisfaction, which was associated with increased snacking afterward and a more general desire for further gratification.

Advertisement
Post-Diwali Detox: Smart 5 Ways to Cleanse Your Body
Post-Diwali Detox: Smart 5 Ways to Cleanse Your Body
Are you feeling tired after Diwali? Here are a few tips on Post-Diwali detox to cleanse your body and get rid of the toxins. It’s time to get back to normal after Diwali.
The researchers believe that this proposed effect, which they called “hedonic compensation,” likely applies to other activities beyond eating. For example, people who are distracted while watching a movie or playing a game may be more likely to engage in additional consumption (e.g., checking social media) to compensate for a diminished enjoyment of the original activity.

The researchers also followed 220 participants aged 18 to 71 (again mostly female) for a week to investigate this broader effect, beyond food. Participants filled out seven brief surveys per day via their smartphones regarding their hedonic consumption, distraction and satisfaction. As with the food-based experiment, researchers found that when people were distracted during consumption, they were likely to enjoy a product less than they hoped, felt less satisfied, and experienced an elevated need for further gratification.

Advertisement
Gut-brain Connection Explains How Overeating Causes Weight Gain
Gut-brain Connection Explains How Overeating Causes Weight Gain
Overindulging in your favorite food results in obesity. Previously unknown gut-brain connection helps scientists understand why overindulging in your favorite foods causes weight gain and obesity.
"Overconsumption often results due to a lack of self-control," said Murphy. "However, our findings suggest overconsumption may also often be driven by the simple human desire to reach a certain level of enjoyment from an activity. When distraction gets in the way, it’s likely we may try to compensate by consuming more."

Murphy and his colleagues plan to conduct further research to replicate and confirm the existence of a hedonic compensation effect. If additional research confirms the effect, they have plans to apply interventions that could help people pay more attention to their consumption experiences in an effort to lower the likelihood of overconsumption.

"By understanding the key drivers of hedonic overconsumption, we can develop strategies to help prevent its occurrence," said Murphy.

Reference:
  1. Why do we overindulge? - (https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2024/05/why-do-we-overindulge)

Source-Medindia


Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement