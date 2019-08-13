Gut-brain Connection Explains How Overeating Causes Weight Gain

, but the reasons for that remain unclear. The
study team hoped to determine the precise mechanism by which overeating
causes obesity
and whether their observations could help evolve potential
in the future.
The findings of the study appear in the Journal of Clinical
Investigation
.
Decoding How Overeating
Leads To Obesity
- Gastric Inhibitory Peptide (GIP)
is a hormone formed in the gut when we eat and is involved in regulating
energy balance. When we eat foods rich in fat, levels of GIP in the gut
are elevated
- Leptin is another hormone formed in the brain and creates a
feeling of satiety when our stomach
is full and prevents overeating
- The study team wanted to find out if
GIP could be playing a role in
blocking leptin resulting in weight gain. The study was carried out in
mice
- The study team confirmed possible
GIP leptin connection by finding that GIP receptor, which binds to GIP and
mediates its activity was indeed present in the brain
- Next, the scientists analyzed the
effects of blocking the GIP receptor by infusing a monoclonal antibody
directly into the brain, effectively preventing binding of GIP with GIP
receptor.
- The team observed that in obese mice fed on a high-fat diet,
there was marked weight loss with reduction of body
fat and blood glucose
levels.
- On the other hand, normal chow-fed
lean mice infused with the monoclonal antibody neither showed a reduction in dietary intake nor did
they lose weight, suggesting that GIP-leptin effects are specific to
obesity caused by diet
- Also genetic
modification of the mice, making them deficient in leptin demonstrated
that infusion of the specific monoclonal antibody did not
cause reduction of appetite or weight loss, suggesting that GIP effects in the
brain were mediated through leptin hormone
The
findings of the study suggest that interaction of GIP and
its receptor
in the
hypothalamus
,
(a part of the brain that mediates hunger and satiety
) could be critical in causing leptin resistance
and weight gain
, especially when consuming high fat diet.
Dr.
Makoto Fukuda, assistant professor of pediatrics at Baylor and Texas Children's
Hospital, and corresponding author of the study, said: "We didn't know
how a high-fat diet or overeating
leads to leptin resistance. My colleagues and I started looking for what causes
leptin resistance in the brain when we eat fatty foods. Using cultured brain
slices in petri dishes, we screened blood
circulating factors for their ability to stop leptin actions. After several
years of efforts, we discovered a connection between the gut hormone GIP and
leptin."
Scope of the Study
The findings of the study pave the way for future research
to evolve weight loss strategies by blocking the effects of the gastric
inhibitory peptide (GIP), and allowing the normal activity of leptin, the
satiety hormone
In summary, eating a healthy and well-balanced diet, and avoiding fatty
foods ensures that GIP levels are not elevated
and leptin hormone
normally works,
producing a feeling of satiety and preventing overeating and
weight gain.
Reference :
- Gut-derived GIP activates central Rap1 to impair
neural leptin sensitivity during overnutrition - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/126107)
Source: Medindia