medindia
Gut-brain Connection Explains How Overeating Causes Weight Gain

Gut-brain Connection Explains How Overeating Causes Weight Gain

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 13, 2019 at 5:34 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Overindulging in your favorite food results in obesity. Previously unknown gut-brain connection helps scientists understand why overindulging in your favorite foods causes weight gain and obesity
  • Fatty foods increase the formation of Gastric Inhibitory Peptide (GIP) in the gut which travels to the brain and blocks the activity of leptin. Leptin is a satiety hormone that tells us to stop, which, in turn, causes us to overeat and gain weight
  • Blocking the interaction between GIP and leptin hormone will allow normal activity of leptin, i.e., help us realize that we are full and stop eating. Thus, overeating is avoided and we lose weight
Newly discovered gut-brain connection helps scientists unravel how those extra servings of our favorite foods lead to weight gain and obesity. The study led by scientists at the Baylor College of Medicine involved teams from several other institutions as well.
Gut-brain Connection Explains How Overeating Causes Weight Gain

We know that overeating results in weight gain and obesity, but the reasons for that remain unclear. The study team hoped to determine the precise mechanism by which overeating causes obesity and whether their observations could help evolve potential weight-loss strategies in the future.

Show Full Article


The findings of the study appear in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Decoding How Overeating Leads To Obesity
  • Gastric Inhibitory Peptide (GIP) is a hormone formed in the gut when we eat and is involved in regulating energy balance. When we eat foods rich in fat, levels of GIP in the gut are elevated
  • Leptin is another hormone formed in the brain and creates a feeling of satiety when our stomach is full and prevents overeating
  • The study team wanted to find out if GIP could be playing a role in blocking leptin resulting in weight gain. The study was carried out in mice
  • The study team confirmed possible GIP leptin connection by finding that GIP receptor, which binds to GIP and mediates its activity was indeed present in the brain
  • Next, the scientists analyzed the effects of blocking the GIP receptor by infusing a monoclonal antibody directly into the brain, effectively preventing binding of GIP with GIP receptor.
  • The team observed that in obese mice fed on a high-fat diet, there was marked weight loss with reduction of body fat and blood glucose levels.
  • On the other hand, normal chow-fed lean mice infused with the monoclonal antibody neither showed a reduction in dietary intake nor did they lose weight, suggesting that GIP-leptin effects are specific to obesity caused by diet
  • Also genetic modification of the mice, making them deficient in leptin demonstrated that infusion of the specific monoclonal antibody did not cause reduction of appetite or weight loss, suggesting that GIP effects in the brain were mediated through leptin hormone
The findings of the study suggest that interaction of GIP and its receptor in the hypothalamus, (a part of the brain that mediates hunger and satiety) could be critical in causing leptin resistance and weight gain, especially when consuming high fat diet.

Dr. Makoto Fukuda, assistant professor of pediatrics at Baylor and Texas Children's Hospital, and corresponding author of the study, said: "We didn't know how a high-fat diet or overeating leads to leptin resistance. My colleagues and I started looking for what causes leptin resistance in the brain when we eat fatty foods. Using cultured brain slices in petri dishes, we screened blood circulating factors for their ability to stop leptin actions. After several years of efforts, we discovered a connection between the gut hormone GIP and leptin."

Scope of the Study

The findings of the study pave the way for future research to evolve weight loss strategies by blocking the effects of the gastric inhibitory peptide (GIP), and allowing the normal activity of leptin, the satiety hormone

In summary, eating a healthy and well-balanced diet, and avoiding fatty foods ensures that GIP levels are not elevated and leptin hormone normally works, producing a feeling of satiety and preventing overeating and weight gain.

Reference :
  1. Gut-derived GIP activates central Rap1 to impair neural leptin sensitivity during overnutrition - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/126107)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Mystery of Gut-brain Connection Decoded

A surprising array of conditions, from appetite disorders and obesity to arthritis and depression, may get their start in the gut.

Fatty Foods may Affect Your Brain and Ruin Weight Loss Plans

Consumption of foods high in fat causes inflammation that impedes the brain to control the food intake. People struggle to control the how much they eat.

A Fall in Leptin Levels Increases Motivation for Physical Activity

Mice with reduced leptin signalling in the brain logged nearly twice as many miles on a running wheel compared with normal mice.

Leptin Hormone Linked to Lower Depression Symptoms

Women who have higher levels of appetite-control hormone leptin tend to have fewer symptoms of depression, reveals study.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Zone Diet Sleep Eating Disorders Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Exercise To Gain Weight Weight Loss Program For Men Battle of the Bulge Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Quiz on Weight Loss 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Vomiting

World Organ Donation Day - Pledge Your Organs and Save Lives

Importance of Doing Yoga
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive