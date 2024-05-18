Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, May 18). Why Some Can't Stop Eating: A Brain Circuit Explanation . Medindia. Retrieved on May 18, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-some-cant-stop-eating-a-brain-circuit-explanation-215774-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Why Some Can't Stop Eating: A Brain Circuit Explanation". Medindia. May 18, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-some-cant-stop-eating-a-brain-circuit-explanation-215774-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Why Some Can't Stop Eating: A Brain Circuit Explanation". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-some-cant-stop-eating-a-brain-circuit-explanation-215774-1.htm. (accessed May 18, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Why Some Can't Stop Eating: A Brain Circuit Explanation. Medindia, viewed May 18, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-some-cant-stop-eating-a-brain-circuit-explanation-215774-1.htm.