by Shravanthi Vikram on  August 3, 2021 at 10:19 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Brain Circuits Regulate Food Eating Habits
Overeating is an eating disorder that can be driven either by hunger or pleasure. The food behaviors (hunger or pleasure) are regulated by two different circuits present in the mid brain, stated study led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine.

Health Risks of Overeating
Overeating leads to obesity- accumulation of excess body weight. Obesity causes various health problems like heart disease, hypertension, arthritis, and diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 42% of adults in the U.S are affected due to overeating.

Neurons Control the Feeding Behavior


In an animal model the researchers investigated how the brain regulates feeding triggered by hunger or other factors.The brain circuits are formed by serotonin producing neurons. These neurons produce serotonin neurotransmitters that target the receptors present in the brain.

Scientists discovered that the:

Brain circuit that projects to the hypothalamus regulates hunger-driven feeding and does not influence the non-hunger driven feeding behavior
The other circuit that projects to the midbrain regulates the non-hunger driven feeding but not the feeding behavior triggered by hunger.

In addition to the brain circuits associated with hunger and non-hunger driven feeding the researchers have discovered new molecular targets namely serotonin 2C receptor and serotonin 1B receptor linked to the circuits that are used to treat overeating.

Molecular Targets Linked to Overeating

The serotonin 2C receptor regulates the hunger driven feeding that is present in the hypothalamus whereas serotonin 1B receptor is responsible for feeding driven by pleasure, and it is present in the mid brain. The brain wires for the two types of feeding behavior act differently and do not interfere with other.

Studies have also found that along with the circuits, ion channels are also associated with the eating pattern. The GABA A receptor is a chloride ion that regulates hunger driven feeding and potassium ion is responsible for non-hunger driven feeding.The ion channels are present in the dendrite and the axon of the neuron. The two ion channels are clearly segregated and have distinct functions.

"We also want to explore how external factors related to nutrition might affect ion channel functions at the molecular level," said Dr. Yong Xu - professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine.With the help of the findings the ion channels can be modified to control overeating and can treat disease related to it.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Binge Eating Disorder
When a person overeats, he is unable to control his hunger pangs, while during an emotional/binge eating session, he is incapable of controlling his emotions.
READ MORE
Overeating Equals To Overcheating
Stuffing your tummy with unwanted extra calories can have a negative impact on the body. Overeating means frequent intake of food even when not hungry.
READ MORE
13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain
The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and attention to keep it active and functioning well. Here are thirteen daily habits, you must know that can cause damage to your brain.
READ MORE
Mindful Eating for Healthy Thanksgiving 2016
Enjoying a hearty thanksgiving meal with just a few changes in the food choices we make and portion size can help us keep away from overeating.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan