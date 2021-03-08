COVID-19 Infection High Among Vitamin D Deficient Black American Women

‘Obesity and vitamin D deficiency increase the risk of covid-19 infection in black American women.’

Vitamin D is produced by the body when exposed to sun; it protects bones and teeth and plays an important role in calcium regulation and blood phosphorous level. People with a low level of vitamin D experience muscle weakness, fatigue, and soft bones (rickets).Covid-19 infection is caused by coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that affects the upper respiratory tract including the mouth, nose, throat and lungs. The other organs that get affected by the virus are heart, kidney and brain. The common symptoms of the infection are sore throat, fatigue, fever, shortness of breath.Obese black American women who had low level of vitamin D were at high risk covid-19 infection. This association was highly prevalent among black American women compared to other American women.Vitamin D deficiency is represented as one of the important factor for covid-19 infection among American black women as they commonly have low level of serum vitamin D.Obesity and vitamin D deficiency are most commonly seen among Black American women compared to White American women. It is also associated with other chronic diseases like osteoporosis, cancer and cardiovascular problems.Further studies have shown an inverse association between low vitamin D serum level and covid-19 infection among the white American population."Nearly one out of four people have vitamin D blood levels that are too low or inadequate for bone and overall health," says Yvette Cozier- lead author and associate professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public HealthMore research is required to determine whether vitamin D reduces the symptoms of covid-19 infection.Source: Medindia