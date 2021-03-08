COVID-19 Infection High Among Vitamin D Deficient Black American Women

Covid-19 infection is highly prevalent among Black American women with vitamin D deficiency, finds a study conducted at epidemiology centre of the Boston University. The findings of the study are published in PLOS ONE.
Black American Women with obesity and low level of vitamin D are 69% higher risk of getting the infection than women with sufficient levels of vitamin D.
The researchers from Stone Epidemology Centre of the Boston University evaluated the levels of Vitamin D (deficient, insufficient and sufficient) among women who had tested for Covid -19 by using the data from BWHS (Black Women's Health Study) a study that was established in the year 1995. It was conducted on 59,000 black women aged between 21 to 69 years.
Covid-19 infection is caused by coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that affects the upper respiratory tract including the mouth, nose, throat and lungs. The other organs that get affected by the virus are heart, kidney and brain. The common symptoms of the infection are sore throat, fatigue, fever, shortness of breath.
Obese black American women who had low level of vitamin D were at high risk covid-19 infection. This association was highly prevalent among black American women compared to other American women.
Vitamin D deficiency is represented as one of the important factor for covid-19 infection among American black women as they commonly have low level of serum vitamin D.
Obesity and vitamin D deficiency are most commonly seen among Black American women compared to White American women. It is also associated with other chronic diseases like osteoporosis, cancer and cardiovascular problems.
Further studies have shown an inverse association between low vitamin D serum level and covid-19 infection among the white American population.
"Nearly one out of four people have vitamin D blood levels that are too low or inadequate for bone and overall health," says Yvette Cozier- lead author and associate professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health
More research is required to determine whether vitamin D reduces the symptoms of covid-19 infection.
Source: Medindia
