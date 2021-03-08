by Shravanthi Vikram on  August 3, 2021 at 10:32 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Infection High Among Vitamin D Deficient Black American Women
Covid-19 infection is highly prevalent among Black American women with vitamin D deficiency, finds a study conducted at epidemiology centre of the Boston University. The findings of the study are published in PLOS ONE.

Black American Women with obesity and low level of vitamin D are 69% higher risk of getting the infection than women with sufficient levels of vitamin D.

The researchers from Stone Epidemology Centre of the Boston University evaluated the levels of Vitamin D (deficient, insufficient and sufficient) among women who had tested for Covid -19 by using the data from BWHS (Black Women's Health Study) a study that was established in the year 1995. It was conducted on 59,000 black women aged between 21 to 69 years.


Vitamin D is produced by the body when exposed to sun; it protects bones and teeth and plays an important role in calcium regulation and blood phosphorous level. People with a low level of vitamin D experience muscle weakness, fatigue, and soft bones (rickets).

Covid-19 infection is caused by coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that affects the upper respiratory tract including the mouth, nose, throat and lungs. The other organs that get affected by the virus are heart, kidney and brain. The common symptoms of the infection are sore throat, fatigue, fever, shortness of breath.

Obese black American women who had low level of vitamin D were at high risk covid-19 infection. This association was highly prevalent among black American women compared to other American women.

Vitamin D deficiency is represented as one of the important factor for covid-19 infection among American black women as they commonly have low level of serum vitamin D.

Obesity and vitamin D deficiency are most commonly seen among Black American women compared to White American women. It is also associated with other chronic diseases like osteoporosis, cancer and cardiovascular problems.

Further studies have shown an inverse association between low vitamin D serum level and covid-19 infection among the white American population.

"Nearly one out of four people have vitamin D blood levels that are too low or inadequate for bone and overall health," says Yvette Cozier- lead author and associate professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health

More research is required to determine whether vitamin D reduces the symptoms of covid-19 infection.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines are chemical signaling molecules produced by immune cells of our body and help cells in the human body to communicate with each other. They are involved in inducing immune response and growth regulation.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left ...
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
Dandy Walker Syndrome
Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like vomiting, convulsive seizures, unsteadiness and lack of muscle coordination.
READ MORE
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
READ MORE
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.
READ MORE
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp
READ MORE
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsRicketsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FFluDandy Walker Syndrome