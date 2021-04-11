About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Brain Function Reveals the Future Obesity Risk

by Dr Jayashree on November 4, 2021 at 8:33 PM
Brain Function Reveals the Future Obesity Risk

Obesity risk factors of family background are associated with changes in the brain function, finds a study conducted at the Finnish Turku PET Centre. The findings are published in the journal International Journal of Obesity.

Obesity is a globally increasing health problem, and new interventions to prevent and treat obesity are needed. Obesity is linked to changes in brain insulin sensitivity and neurotransmitter function. These changes may explain increased appetite and overeating.

However, it has not been determined whether these changes are visible in the brain already before a person develops obesity and if these changes would increase the future obesity risk.

A new study investigated changes in the brain in pre-obesity by studying the insulin, opioid, and cannabinoid function through PET imaging. The participants of the study consisted of 41 young men with varying obesity risk factors.
The results showed that family-related risk factors such as parents' obesity or diabetes were associated with altered insulin signaling in the subject's brain as well as the reduced function of the opioid and cannabinoid systems.

Disturbance in the neural networks of the brain controlling satiation and appetite can therefore be observed already before a person develops obesity, and these brain changes are connected to family-related risk factors of obesity.

The results may have implications for the development of prevention and treatment interventions for obesity. They also show that the brain and central nervous system are important targets in the treatment of obesity.



Source: Medindia
