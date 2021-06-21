Babies born to women exposed to higher levels of air pollution during pregnancy grow unusually fast in the first months after birth increasing the risk of obesity and related diseases later in life, stated a new research by the University of Colorado researchers. Prenatal exposure to air pollutants alters the metabolic process during the early growth period increasing the obesity risk in infants.

Air Pollution Escalates Obesity Risk in Babies

