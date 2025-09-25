Supercharged Fat-Fighting Molecules: Could Quintuple Agonists Finally End the Obesity Struggle?

A new class of super polyagonists is raising hopes around the world for those weary of endless diet cycles. Advanced therapies like quintuple agonists may soon make it possible not only to lose weight but to keep it off—by targeting multiple vital metabolic pathways all at once.
Over the past few years, there has been tremendous enthusiasm surrounding a new wave of incretin therapies, especially medications such as glucagon-like-peptide-1 inhibitors (for example, semaglutide as a single agonist), along with dual agonists that combine glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor activity (like tirzepatide). Massive financial investments are now fueling innovation in anti-obesity drug research, aiming for treatments that provide greater benefits while limiting unwanted effects. Yet, this progress is not confined to just mono- and dual-agonist drugs. At this year’s Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna, Austria, researchers such as Dr Daniela Liskiewicz (Institute for Diabetes and Obesity, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Neuherberg, and the German Center for Diabetes Research, Munich) spotlighted a promising advancement: the quintuple agonist.
The compound being investigated is termed a quintuple agonist because, together with GLP-1R and GIPR agonists, there is a molecule called lamifibranor which activates 3 different peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) – all involved in energy regulation – the alpha, delta and gamma variants (isoforms). Thus, there are 5 agonists in total.
‘Did You Know?
For millions facing the daily challenge of obesity, shedding pounds is just the beginning-what about staying slim for good? Scientists believe quintuple agonists could spark a true revolution, working on five key targets to beat the odds and break the cycle. #obesityhope #diabetescare #endyoyodieting #medindia’
For millions facing the daily challenge of obesity, shedding pounds is just the beginning-what about staying slim for good? Scientists believe quintuple agonists could spark a true revolution, working on five key targets to beat the odds and break the cycle. #obesityhope #diabetescare #endyoyodieting #medindia’
How Do These New Drugs Work?In the presentation, Dr Liskiewicz explains the ongoing development of GLP-1R/GIPR/Pan-PPAR quintuple agonists. “Drugs to improve obesity-linked metabolic dysfunction are on the rise, with unimolecular GLP-1R:GIPR co-agonism emerging as the most effective approach for managing obesity and type 2 diabetes,” she says.
Their mission is to further enhance the metabolic benefits of GLP-1R:GIPR co-agonism, and Dr Liskiewicz (from Timo Müller’s group) is reporting the design and preclinical evaluation of the novel unimolecular quintuple agonist. This innovative therapeutic combines the body weight-lowering and blood glucose-reducing effects of GLP-1R:GIPR co agonism with the insulin-sensitising and anti-dislipidemic (blood fat normalising) properties of PPAR agonism.
She explains: “PPARs are master regulators of metabolism expressed in key metabolic tissues. PPAR-γ drives adipose tissue differentiation and lipid storage, and by doing so, it improves systemic insulin sensitivity. PPAR-α (alpha) is highly expressed in the liver, heart, and muscle, where it promotes fatty acid oxidation and reduces circulating triglycerides. PPAR-δ (delta) is broadly expressed across tissues. It enhances fatty acid utilisation and energy expenditure, thereby contributing to improved fat and glucose metabolism. In our design, we have chosen lanifibranor, a pan-PPAR agonist that activates all three PPAR isoforms. Lanifibranor is currently in Phase III clinical trials for metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and has demonstrated a favourable safety profile.
Can Precision Delivery Transform Outcomes?The targeted delivery of the pan-PPAR agonist is restricted to cells expressing receptors for either GIP or GLP-1, ensuring precise action. The science is quite complex - PPARs are nuclear receptors. GLP-1R and GIPR are cell membrane receptors. Thanks to the fact that the treatment is a single molecule not a combination therapy the nuclear hormone ligand (lanifibranor) is not distributed all over the body but just to cells that express the cell surface receptors for GLP-1 and GIP. After binding to the GLP-1R / GIP receptors, the complex enters the cell and the PPAR agonist is released inside, where it can travel to the nucleus where it exerts its action.
This early work is being carried out in mouse models, to test the signalling properties of the new compound. The quintuple agonist shows potent effects in both a diet-induced obesity model as well as a genetically-induced model of obesity and diabetes.
Is This the Biggest Leap Yet in Obesity Fight?In vivo, the GLP-1:GIP:PanPPAR quintuple agonist exhibits superior efficacy compared to GLP-1:GIP or semaglutide in reducing body weight, decreasing food intake, and improving hyperglycaemia in mice with obesity and insulin resistance. “These enhanced effects stem from the synergistic actions of incretin and PPAR pathways in the brain and adipose tissue,” explains Dr Liskiewicz.
She concludes: “The GLP-1:GIP:PanPPAR agonist is significantly more effective than either GLP-1:GIP or pan-PPAR agonist alone, or when administered as a loose combination, in reducing body weight and improving glucose control. Building on these findings, this novel quintuple polyagonist holds unprecedented therapeutic value to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. Lanifibranor appears to be relatively safe based on results from Phase II clinical trials.”
The team will publish further data on the molecule soon. A date on trials beginning in humans is yet to be decided.
Source-European Association for the Study of Diabetes