Genetic Test Reveals Which Weight Loss Drug Works Best for You

A new genetic test helps identify how individuals will respond to different weight loss drugs by analyzing how much they need to eat before feeling full.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Genetic and physiological insights into satiation variability predict responses to obesity treatment



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Some people feel full after just 140 calories, while others need over 2,000 and now, one genetic test can use that difference to predict which weight loss medication will work best for you. #weightloss #personalizedmedicine #medindia’

Some people feel full after just 140 calories, while others need over 2,000 and now, one genetic test can use that difference to predict which weight loss medication will work best for you. #weightloss #personalizedmedicine #medindia’

Beyond Body Mass Index and Toward Biology

How Satiation Varies Among Individuals

Personalizing Medications Through Genetic Profiles

Looking Ahead to More Comprehensive Testing

Genetic and physiological insights into satiation variability predict responses to obesity treatment - (https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(25)00264-5)