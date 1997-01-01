Drugs for Weight Loss Drugs

Sibutramine has been banned in several countries including the United States, European countries and India due to its cardiovascular side effects like heart attack and stroke
.
Sibutramine is prescribed for the treatment of obesity
along with diet restrictions
and exercise in patients who suffer from obesity-related conditions like high blood pressure
, diabetes
and high cholesterol
.
Sibutramine works by interfering with the chemicals in the brain called as neurotransmitters (norepinephrine, serotonin, dopamine). It thereby promotes the feeling of satiety (fullness) and a decrease in the appetite, finally resulting in a low intake of food.