Drugs for Weight Loss Drugs

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Weight Loss Drugs. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Weight Loss Drugs Chlorpheniramine and Phenylpropanolamine Chlorpheniramine and Phenylpropanolamine contains antihistamine and decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose or throat and itchy or watery eyes due to the common cold or allergic rhinitis. Glucomannan Glucomannan is a dietary fiber, prescribed for constipation, type 2 diabetes, and weight loss. Trade Names : Mazindol Mazindol, a drug used for the treatment of obesity along with lifestyle changes, is not currently available in the United States or the European Union for this purpose. It decreases the appetite and thereby the weight of a patient with a high body mass index. It has received an orphan drug status in the European Union for the treatment of narcolepsy , a condition that results in an irresistible desire to sleep. Trade Names : Megestrol Megestrol is a progesterone derivative, prescribed for breast cancer, uterine cancer, loss of appetite, physical wasting, or unexplained significant weight loss in patients with diagnosis of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Trade Names : Oxandrolone Oxandrolone is a synthetic anabolic steroid, prescribed for weight loss and weight gain. It is also used for osteoporosis, alcoholic hepatitis, turner syndrome and HIV- induced weight loss. Phentermine Phentermine is an appetite suppressant, prescribed for exogenous obesity. Sibutramine Sibutramine has been banned in several countries including the United States, European countries and India due to its cardiovascular side effects like heart attack and stroke . Sibutramine is prescribed for the treatment of obesity along with diet restrictions and exercise in patients who suffer from obesity-related conditions like high blood pressure diabetes and high cholesterol . Sibutramine works by interfering with the chemicals in the brain called as neurotransmitters (norepinephrine, serotonin, dopamine). It thereby promotes the feeling of satiety (fullness) and a decrease in the appetite, finally resulting in a low intake of food. Trade Names :