Anti-Obesity Medications for Weight Loss: Good or Bad

"Data on the effectiveness of anti-obesity medications for long-term weight loss maintenance in the real world has been limited to 1 to 2 years," said lead researcher Michael A. Weintraub, M.D., of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, N.Y. "Our study is unique because we analyzed weight loss maintenance over 3-5 years in more than 400 adults with overweight and obesity who were taking weight-loss medications."The study reviewed data from 428 patients at an academic weight management center.All patients received counseling focused on aby the obesity medicine specialist during their office visits.Patients were also offered additional counseling with a registered dietitian.included FDA-approved and off-label weight-loss medications.The mostused were metformin, phentermine and topiramate. At the final visit, patients were taking an average of two medications for weight management.The patients were followed for a median of 4.7 years. They lost and maintained an average weight loss of 10.6%, which was maintained with medical therapy and lifestyle interventions over 3 to 5 years."A 10% weight loss is clinically significant because it is associated with improvements in cardiovascular risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and obstructive sleep apnea as well as improvements in mobility and overall quality of life," he said., Weintraub noted."Anti-obesity medications are an underutilized treatment option for obesity and can prevent obesity-related diseases including diabetes and cardiovascular disease," he said. "This research supports the utility of anti-obesity medications in achieving long-term weight loss maintenance."Source: Eurekalert