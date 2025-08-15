How New Obesity Guidelines Redesign Drug Therapy

The updated obesity guidelines emphasize that, in addition to supporting weight loss, drug treatments can also enhance overall health and improve quality of life.



Introducing Tirzepatide and Setmelanotide in Obesity Care

Pharmacotherapy for obesity management in adults: 2025 clinical practice guideline update - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/197/27/E797)

like cardiovascular disease, and osteoarthritis, while enhancing mental well-being and overall quality of life. ( )The new guidelines say that this individualized technique emphasizes metrics like waist circumference, waist to hip ratio, and the presence of other health conditions rather than simple body mass index (BMI) indicators for weight loss management.“Obesity pharmacotherapy is a safe and effective option to support long-term obesity care,” says Dr. Pedersen. “It is one of three pillars of treatment outlined in the full Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guideline, with other pillars being behavioural and psychological and surgical approaches. Obesity treatment should always be tailored to each person’s specific health needs, values, and preferences. Recommendations also support sustained use of obesity pharmacotherapy as part of a long-term strategy to maintain improvements in health and quality of life.”The guidelines recommendThe guidelines caution against compounded obesity medications because of concerns about content, safety, efficacy, and quality. The guideline panel notes that only Alberta recognizes obesity as a chronic disease. Barriers to access — such as cost, stigma, and limited drug plan coverage — continue to prevent Canadians from receiving medication and support.“The lack of recognition of obesity as a chronic disease by public and private payers, health systems, the public, and media has a trickle-down effect, limiting access to treatment (e.g., related to medication costs),” the authors conclude.Source-Eurekalert