Can Tirzepatide Help You Lose Weight—and Keep It Off?

Tirzepatide shows lasting weight loss in Chinese adults, even after stopping treatment.
Traditional solutions like dieting and workouts often fail in the long run, leaving millions stuck in a cycle of weight gain and loss. A new drug, tirzepatide, is making headlines. It shows strong weight loss effects that last, even after treatment stops. This treatment might reshape the future of obesity care(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Tirzepatide for Weight Reduction in Chinese Adults With Obesity
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
The percentage of participants achieving body weight reductions of 5% or greater was 87.7% with tirzepatide 10 mg, 85.8% with tirzepatide 15 mg. #medindia #tirzepatide #weightloss #clinicaltrials #obesitycare’
The percentage of participants achieving body weight reductions of 5% or greater was 87.7% with tirzepatide 10 mg, 85.8% with tirzepatide 15 mg. #medindia #tirzepatide #weightloss #clinicaltrials #obesitycare’
Advertisement
What Did the SURMOUNT-CN Study Reveal?The SURMOUNT-CN trial took place in 29 centers across China. It was a randomized, double-blind phase 3 study. The trial included 210 Chinese adults who had obesity, overweight, or related health issues. Participants got weekly injections of tirzepatide (10 mg or 15 mg) or a placebo. They also received lifestyle guidance for 52 weeks. The results? An impressive average weight loss of 13.6%–17.5% in the tirzepatide groups, compared to just 2.3% with placebo—a major breakthrough in obesity treatment.
Advertisement
Staying Lighter After Stopping: Can the Results Last?Weight regain is a common frustration after stopping obesity treatments. A follow-up study from Fudan University showed that people who finished the 52-week tirzepatide plan kept off 8.7%–10.6% of their weight. This was true even after six months without medication. Not only that, but waistlines stayed smaller by over 10 cm, and cholesterol and blood sugar markers remained improved. This offers first-time evidence in China of tirzepatide’s durability beyond the treatment window.
Beyond the Scale: Health Gains You Can’t SeeThis drug’s benefits went far beyond weight loss. Key cardiometabolic markers showed steady improvements. These include HbA1c (blood sugar), total cholesterol, and LDL (bad cholesterol) levels. These changes are critical for reducing the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. The treatment was well tolerated. Most side effects were mild and related to digestion. This gives a reassuring safety profile for long-term use.
What This Means for China—and the WorldAs obesity numbers rise, China needs scalable and safe solutions. Tirzepatide not only works—it lasts, offering a powerful new tool for long-term weight management. With nearly 9 out of 10 participants hitting major weight loss goals, this is a new standard for anti-obesity care. It also emphasizes the need for continuous care plans, even after medication ends, to ensure people stay on track for better health.
Reference:
- Tirzepatide for Weight Reduction in Chinese Adults With Obesity - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11337071/?utm_source )
Source-Higher Education Press