Can Tirzepatide Help You Lose Weight—and Keep It Off?

Tirzepatide shows lasting weight loss in Chinese adults, even after stopping treatment.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Tirzepatide for Weight Reduction in Chinese Adults With Obesity



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The percentage of participants achieving body weight reductions of 5% or greater was 87.7% with tirzepatide 10 mg, 85.8% with tirzepatide 15 mg. #medindia #tirzepatide #weightloss #clinicaltrials #obesitycare’

The percentage of participants achieving body weight reductions of 5% or greater was 87.7% with tirzepatide 10 mg, 85.8% with tirzepatide 15 mg. #medindia #tirzepatide #weightloss #clinicaltrials #obesitycare’

Advertisement

What Did the SURMOUNT-CN Study Reveal?

Advertisement

Staying Lighter After Stopping: Can the Results Last?

Beyond the Scale: Health Gains You Can’t See

What This Means for China—and the World

Tirzepatide for Weight Reduction in Chinese Adults With Obesity - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11337071/?utm_source )

Traditional solutions like dieting and workouts often fail in the long run, leaving millions stuck in a cycle of weight gain and loss. A new drug,, is making headlines. It shows strong weight loss effects that last, even after treatment stops. This treatment might reshape the future of obesity care().The SURMOUNT-CN trial took place inacross China. It was a randomized, double-blind phase 3 study. The trial includedwho had obesity, overweight, or related health issues. Participants got weekly injections of tirzepatide (. They also received lifestyle guidance for 52 weeks. The results? An impressive average weight loss ofin the tirzepatide groups, compared to justwith placebo—a major breakthrough in obesity treatment.Weight regain is a common frustration after stopping obesity treatments. A follow-up study fromshowed that people who finished thetirzepatide plan kept offof their weight. This was true even after six months without medication. Not only that, but. This offers first-time evidence in China of tirzepatide’s durability beyond the treatment window.This drug’s benefits went far beyond weight loss. Key cardiometabolic markers showed steady improvements. These include HbA1c (blood sugar), total cholesterol, and LDL (bad cholesterol) levels. These changes are critical for reducing the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. The treatment was well tolerated. Most side effects were mild and related to digestion. This gives a reassuring safety profile for long-term use.As obesity numbers rise, China needs scalable and safe solutions., offering a powerful new tool for long-term weight management. With nearly 9 out of 10 participants hitting major weight loss goals, this is a new standard for anti-obesity care. It also emphasizes the need for continuous care plans, even after medication ends, to ensure people stay on track for better health.Source-Higher Education Press