New Weight Loss Treatment for Mild-to-moderate Obesity

Individuals who are mild-to-moderate obese can lose weight by freezing the nerve that carries hunger signals to the brain, reveals a new study.

The study was presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology's 2018 Annual Scientific Meeting. The treatment was determined safe and feasible in the initial pilot phase.



During the procedure, an interventional radiologist inserts a needle through the patient's back and, guided by live images from a CT scan, uses argon gas to freeze the nerve, known as the posterior vagal trunk. This nerve, located at the base of the esophagus, is one of several mechanisms that tells the brain that the stomach is empty.



"Medical literature shows the vast majority of weight-loss programs fail, especially when people attempt to reduce their food intake," said Prologo.



"When our stomachs are empty, the body senses this and switches to food-seeking survival mode. We're not trying to eliminate this biological response, only reduce the strength of this signal to the brain to provide a new, sustainable solution to the difficult problem of treating mild obesity."



Following the success of this preliminary safety and feasibility study, more patients are being recruited for a larger clinical trial of the procedure to test the efficacy and durability of the procedure.



In presenting the study, the authors note several limitations, including the small sample size and the interim nature of the results.



The study was funded by HealthTronics, a medical technology company that manufactures the ablation probes used for the treatment.







