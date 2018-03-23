medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Beetroot: The New Alzheimer’s Superfood

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 23, 2018 at 2:10 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Betanin compound present in beetroot which gives the vegetable the distinct red color could help slow the accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain, a process that is associated with Alzheimer's disease, revealed scientists.
Beetroot: The New Alzheimer’s Superfood
Beetroot: The New Alzheimer’s Superfood

The findings showed that the compound betanin in beetroot extract could eventually help "Our data suggest that betanin shows some promise as an inhibitor of certain chemical reactions in the brain that are involved in the progression of Alzheimer's disease," said Li-June Ming, from the University of South Florida.

Beta-amyloid is a sticky protein fragment, or peptide, that accumulates in the brain, disrupting communication between brain cells called neurons.

Much of the damage occurs, when beta-amyloid attaches itself to metals such as iron or copper. These metals can cause beta-amyloid peptides to misfold and bind together in clumps that can promote inflammation and oxidation -- a process similar to rusting -- in nearby neurons, eventually killing them.

Betanin is also used in commercial dyes that readily binds to metals. The team investigated betanin's potential to block the effects of copper on beta-amyloid and, in turn, prevent the misfolding of these peptides and the oxidation of neurons. When betanin was added to the copper-bound beta-amyloid mixture, the researchers found oxidation dropped by as much as 90 per cent, suggesting that misfolding of the peptides was potentially suppressed.

"We can't say that betanin stops the misfolding completely, but we can say that it reduces oxidation," noted Darrell Cole Cerrato from the varsity. "Less oxidation could prevent misfolding to a certain degree, perhaps even to the point that it slows the aggregation of beta-amyloid peptides, which is believed to be the ultimate cause of Alzheimer's," Cerrato explained. The results were presented at the 255th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society in New Orleans.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Beetroot Saga

Beetroot Saga

Beet contains the antioxidant betacyanin and is a natural source of nitrate which makes it a super food which needs to be consumed on a regular basis.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...

Can Alzheimer's Disease Be Delayed By Transplant Immunosuppressants?

Can Alzheimer's Disease Be Delayed By Transplant Immunosuppressants?

Immunosuppressants also known as anti-rejection medication usually given after organ transplants may help delay the onset of the Alzheimer's disease, finds a new study.

Complete Natural Wonder Foods

Complete Natural Wonder Foods

Aloe vera juice provides anti-inflammatory action in the digestive system. 100 g of amla contains 600 mg of this protective vitamin.Sprouts are one of the densest sources of nutrition.

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Diverticulosis is characterized by sac-like outpouching in the intestinal wall. Inflammation of diverticula results in diverticulitis.

Spirulina

Spirulina

Spirulina is a blue-green algae that is grown globally as a health supplement. Of late there is an effort to promote spirulina as the “food of the future”.

More News on:

Sprouts the Super Food – “Powerhouse of Nutrients” Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis Spirulina Complete Natural Wonder Foods 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug hypersensitivity is an adverse reaction that occurs due to an interaction between a drug and ...

 Stiff Joints

Stiff Joints

Stiff joints are a major problem for the elderly, as the joints tend to wear-and-tear with ...

 Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine/Endometrial cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women worldwide. Uterine cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...