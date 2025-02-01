About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
PM Modi’s Obesity Fight Gains Support from Doctors, WHO & Athletes

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 1 2025 9:24 PM

Doctors, WHO, and athletes back PM Modi’s call to tackle obesity in India, emphasizing healthier diets and reduced oil consumption for a fitter nation.

PM Modi’s Obesity Fight Gains Support from Doctors, WHO & Athletes
With obesity on the rise—a key risk factor for diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer—Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to combat obesity and cut oil consumption has gained support from the World Health Organization (WHO), doctors, and athletes across India.
During his address at the opening ceremony of 38th National Games in Dehradun, the Prime Minister discussed how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country which is a matter of concern.

PM Modi’s Call for Fitness and Nutrition

The health fraternity has come out in huge numbers supporting the Prime Minister's clarion call. The WHO South-East Asia highlighted Prime Minister’s call for regular physical activity and a balanced nutritious diet.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for regular physical activity and balanced nutritious diet to address growing #obesity and related non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease," said the WHO SEARO in a post on social media platform X.

Doctors from several hospitals across the country supported the call and encouraged people to fight against obesity. Gautam Khanna, CEO, P.D. Hinduja Hospital emphasised the essential role of preventive healthcare, while stressing the importance of reducing obesity and associated risks.

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services said obesity is a serious challenge which we as a country must fight immediately and together. Several hospitals, medical bodies and associations too came out in support of the movement against obesity, including Indian Dental Association (IDA) Tata Memorial Hospital, Endocrine Society of Delhi, among others.

"Oral health and obesity are deeply interconnected through shared risk factors like diet and lifestyle," said the IDA on X."Honourable PM talked about the rapidly yet silently spreading epidemic of obesity and its associated co-morbidities such as diabetes and heart diseases," said the Endocrine Society of Delhi.

Meanwhile, sportspersons and Bollywood celebrities also spoke in support of the call given by the Prime Minister. Boxer Vijender Singh said that the campaign launched by PM Modi regarding a balanced diet, exercise and health is commendable. Highlighting the importance of good health, actor Akshay Kumar suggested people to have a good sleep, fresh air, and sunlight, and avoid processed food and to work out to fight obesity.

Source-IANS
