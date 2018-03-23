A specialized mobile surgical training center has been launched by the Johnson & Johnson for surgeons. The step has been taken to provide hands-on surgical training to around 25,000 health care professionals in the upcoming years.

Surgical Training Center Now on Wheels

Named "Johnson & Johnson Institute on Wheels," this mobile training center would enhance "the surgical skills of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff to address the demands of today's health care delivery system and provide better outcomes to patients of India," the company said in a statement."With the launch of the Johnson & Johnson Institute on Wheels, we hope to train 25,000 surgeons across 400 towns in the next five years," said Sushobhan Dasgupta, Managing Director, Johnson and Johnson Medical India.It will travel to various medical colleges and teaching hospitals across the country to train budding and practicing surgeons and paramedical staff.Source: IANS