About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Modi's Call: Cut Edible Oil by 10% to Tackle Obesity

by Dr. Navapriya S on Feb 28 2025 11:53 AM

PM Modi urges Indians to reduce edible oil consumption by 10% to combat obesity and promote a healthier nation.

Modi`s Call: Cut Edible Oil by 10% to Tackle Obesity
Obesity is becoming a serious public health problem in India, with more people suffering from weight-related health problems. To address this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to reduce their edible oil intake by 10%. He emphasized that this small yet significant change can help improve the nation’s health.

Obesity - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complications, Treatment
Obesity - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complications, Treatment
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
Advertisement

National Effort Against Obesity

During his “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast on February 23, PM Modi highlighted the need to tackle obesity, stating, “To become a fit and healthy nation, we must address the problem of obesity”.

He further stressed that obesity is not just a personal concern but a national issue requiring collective action. On February 24, he nominated 10 well-known personalities to promote healthier dietary habits. He also encouraged them to nominate 10 more people each, helping the movement grow.

PM Modi announced this initiative on the social media platform X, requesting widespread participation to raise awareness about reducing oil consumption.


Advertisement
9 Facts on Obesity
9 Facts on Obesity
Obesity is a growing global health problem. Obesity is defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that may damage your health.

Influential Figures Leading the Change

PM Modi nominated the following individuals from different fields to champion this cause:
  • Anand Mahindra (Industrialist)
  • Nandan Nilekani (Businessman & Philanthropist)
  • Manu Bhaker (Shooter)
  • Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifter)
  • Omar Abdullah (Former Chief Minister of J&K)
  • Mohanlal (Actor & Member of Parliament)
  • Sudha Murthy (Author & Philanthropist)
  • Dinesh Lal Yadav (Actor & BJP Leader)
  • R. Madhavan (Actor)
  • Shreya Ghoshal (Singer)
They will help spread awareness about the health risks of excessive oil consumption and encourage people to adopt healthier eating habits.


Advertisement
Anti-Obesity Meds Effect: A New Era for the Food Industry
Anti-Obesity Meds Effect: A New Era for the Food Industry
The surge of Anti-Obesity Medications is reshaping eating habits and opening new opportunities for the food industry to innovate.

Optimal Oil Consumption and Healthy Alternative

A healthy adult should limit oil consumption to 3 to 4 teaspoons (approximately 20 ml) per day, which amounts to 500-600 ml oil per month.

Edible oils are high in calories. Even small amounts add a significant number of calories to a person’s diet. When combined with a sedentary lifestyle and excessive consumption of processed foods, the risk of obesity increases. While oils provide essential nutrients, overuse can lead to weight gain, heart disease and metabolic disorders.

Reducing oil intake does not mean sacrificing taste or nutrition. Here are some simple ways to cut down on oil:
  • Use steaming, air-frying, grilling, or baking instead of deep-frying.
  • Measure oil while cooking and reduce the use of oil-based dressings and sauces.
  • Include avocados, nuts, and seeds in your diet for healthy fats instead of relying only on oil.
  • Be aware of hidden fats in packaged foods and processed snacks.
Obesity is a growing concern in India, but small lifestyle changes can make a big difference. Reducing edible oil consumption is an easy yet effective step that everyone can take. With well-known personalities promoting this initiative, it is expected to gain momentum and encourage millions of Indians to make healthier dietary choices.

Reference:
  1. PM calls for collective action against obesity in latest Mann Ki Baat Episode- (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2105690)


Source-Medindia
Coconut Oil Supplements Linked to Fuel Obesity
Coconut Oil Supplements Linked to Fuel Obesity
Coconut oil supplements over a long period of time may have a major impact on the metabolic changes in diet that can lead to obesity.

Recommended Readings
Latest Obesity News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional