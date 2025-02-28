Modi`s Call: Cut Edible Oil by 10% to Tackle Obesity

PM Modi urges Indians to reduce edible oil consumption by 10% to combat obesity and promote a healthier nation.



‘A healthy adult should have only 3-4 tsp (20 ml) of oil daily (500-600 ml/month). Too much oil leads to weight gain, heart disease & more. #obesity #modimaankibaat #medindia’

National Effort Against Obesity

Influential Figures Leading the Change

Anand Mahindra (Industrialist)

Nandan Nilekani (Businessman & Philanthropist)

Manu Bhaker (Shooter)

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifter)

Omar Abdullah (Former Chief Minister of J&K)

Mohanlal (Actor & Member of Parliament)

Sudha Murthy (Author & Philanthropist)

Dinesh Lal Yadav (Actor & BJP Leader)

R. Madhavan (Actor)

Shreya Ghoshal (Singer)

Optimal Oil Consumption and Healthy Alternative

Use steaming, air-frying, grilling, or baking instead of deep-frying.

Measure oil while cooking and reduce the use of oil-based dressings and sauces.

Include avocados, nuts, and seeds in your diet for healthy fats instead of relying only on oil.

Be aware of hidden fats in packaged foods and processed snacks.

PM calls for collective action against obesity in latest Mann Ki Baat Episode- (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2105690)