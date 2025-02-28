Modi`s Call: Cut Edible Oil by 10% to Tackle Obesity

PM Modi urges Indians to reduce edible oil consumption by 10% to combat obesity and promote a healthier nation.
Obesity is becoming a serious public health problem in India, with more people suffering from weight-related health problems. To address this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to reduce their edible oil intake by 10%. He emphasized that this small yet significant change can help improve the nation’s health.
National Effort Against ObesityDuring his “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast on February 23, PM Modi highlighted the need to tackle obesity, stating, “To become a fit and healthy nation, we must address the problem of obesity”.
He further stressed that obesity is not just a personal concern but a national issue requiring collective action. On February 24, he nominated 10 well-known personalities to promote healthier dietary habits. He also encouraged them to nominate 10 more people each, helping the movement grow.
PM Modi announced this initiative on the social media platform X, requesting widespread participation to raise awareness about reducing oil consumption.
Influential Figures Leading the ChangePM Modi nominated the following individuals from different fields to champion this cause:
- Anand Mahindra (Industrialist)
- Nandan Nilekani (Businessman & Philanthropist)
- Manu Bhaker (Shooter)
- Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifter)
- Omar Abdullah (Former Chief Minister of J&K)
- Mohanlal (Actor & Member of Parliament)
- Sudha Murthy (Author & Philanthropist)
- Dinesh Lal Yadav (Actor & BJP Leader)
- R. Madhavan (Actor)
- Shreya Ghoshal (Singer)
Optimal Oil Consumption and Healthy AlternativeA healthy adult should limit oil consumption to 3 to 4 teaspoons (approximately 20 ml) per day, which amounts to 500-600 ml oil per month.
Edible oils are high in calories. Even small amounts add a significant number of calories to a person’s diet. When combined with a sedentary lifestyle and excessive consumption of processed foods, the risk of obesity increases. While oils provide essential nutrients, overuse can lead to weight gain, heart disease and metabolic disorders.
Reducing oil intake does not mean sacrificing taste or nutrition. Here are some simple ways to cut down on oil:
- Use steaming, air-frying, grilling, or baking instead of deep-frying.
- Measure oil while cooking and reduce the use of oil-based dressings and sauces.
- Include avocados, nuts, and seeds in your diet for healthy fats instead of relying only on oil.
- Be aware of hidden fats in packaged foods and processed snacks.
Reference:
- PM calls for collective action against obesity in latest Mann Ki Baat Episode- (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2105690)
