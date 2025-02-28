Human Lungs: A Reservoir for Blood Stem Cells

A second source of blood production? The lungs contain blood-forming stem cells, challenging the idea that only bone marrow produces it.



‘Your lungs do not only help you breathe, they also make blood! Scientists found stem cells in the lungs that produce red blood cells & platelets. #lung #bloodcells #medindia’

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Decoding functional hematopoietic progenitor cells in the adult human lung



Go to source Trusted Source

Lung - a Novel Site of Blood Cell Production

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evidence of Lung-Resident Stem Cells in Blood Formation

Decoding functional hematopoietic progenitor cells in the adult human lung- (https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/doi/10.1182/blood.2024027884/535786/Decoding-functional-hematopoietic-progenitor-cells)