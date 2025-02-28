Cannabinoid Receptor Type 1 Boost Resilience Against Stress

CB1 receptors in astrocytes help protect the brain from stress, and increasing their levels may promote resilience to anxiety and depression.

Astrocytic cannabinoid receptor 1 promotes resilience by dampening stress-induced blood-brain barrier alterations



‘Chronic stress weakens the blood-brain barrier, allowing inflammation into the brain. People with depression have fewer cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) in astrocytes. Boosting CB1 could be a future treatment for anxiety & depression #neuroscience #mentalhealth #medindia’

