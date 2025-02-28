About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

For a Disease-Free Life: Move More! Sit Less!

by Adeline Dorcas on Feb 28 2025 2:03 PM

Move More, Live Longer: Regular physical activity may reduce the risk of dementia, stroke, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders, while excessive sitting increases the risk.

For a Disease-Free Life: Move More! Sit Less!
Staying active isn’t just good for your body—it’s a powerful shield for your brain and overall health!
The results of a preliminary study, which will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 77th Annual Meeting in San Diego and online, show that regular physical activity can lower the risk of dementia, stroke, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. The more you move, the stronger your defense against these diseases. On the other hand, too much sitting can increase your risk by up to 54%! So, get up, get moving, and take charge of your health—because every step counts toward a healthier, sharper, and longer life!


Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health
Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health
Sedentary lifestyle is one that has very little or no physical activity at all, whether at work or at home.
Advertisement

Too Much Sitting is Not Good for Your Health

The study also found that the more time people spent sitting, the more likely they were to develop one of these diseases.

“This research highlights the role of physical activity and sedentary behavior as modifiable factors that may enhance brain health and reduce the incidence of these diseases,” said study author Jia-Yi Wu, MD, of Fudan University in Shanghai, China. “It is promising to think that encouraging people to make these lifestyle changes could potentially lessen the burden of these diseases in the future.”


Advertisement
How to Stay Active as You Get Older
How to Stay Active as You Get Older
Being physically active with a healthy dose of exercise for senior citizens is one of the ways to be fit, independent and be mentally active.

Active Living vs. Sedentary Life: Choose Wisely

From a large United Kingdom database, researchers looked at data from 73,411 people with an average age of 56 who wore accelerometer devices continuously for seven days to measure their physical activity, how much energy they used on their activities and how much time they spent sitting each day.

Metabolic equivalents (METs) were used to quantify energy expenditure. Moderate to vigorous physical activity was defined as activities with an energy expenditure of at least three METs, where walking or cleaning was three METs and more intense exercise like cycling could be around six METs, depending on speed. People who had moderate to vigorous physical activity energy expenditure were 14% to 40% less likely to develop the five diseases than those who had lower energy expenditure, depending on how active they were.

The people who did not develop any of the diseases had an average daily moderate to vigorous physical activity energy expenditure of 1.22 kilojoules per kilogram, compared to 0.85 for the people who developed dementia, 0.95 for those who developed sleep disorders, 1.02 for stroke, 1.08 for depression and 1.10 for anxiety.


Advertisement
Glued to Your Chair? Sitting Too Long can Affect Your Overall Health
Glued to Your Chair? Sitting Too Long can Affect Your Overall Health
Is prolonged sitting bad for your overall health and well-being? Yes, sitting for too many hours can affect your heart health and speed up aging.

Move More, Sit Less: A Key to Preventing Disease

The more time people spent sitting, the higher their risk of developing one of the diseases, with the increase ranging from 5% to 54% higher than those who spent the least amount of time sitting.

“Some previous studies have relied on people reporting on their own levels of activity,” Wu said. “With our large number of participants and the use of devices that provide objective measurements of activity levels, these results will have implications for assessing risk factors and developing interventions to prevent the development of these diseases.”

A limitation of the study was that 96% of the participants were white people, so the results may not apply to other groups.



Source-Eurekalert
Too Much Sitting May Up Heart Disease Risk in Aging Women
Too Much Sitting May Up Heart Disease Risk in Aging Women
Is too much sitting bad for your heart? Yes, sitting for long periods can put aging women at a higher risk of developing heart disease. So, sit less and move more to boost your heart health.

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional